The 'Outer Banks' star has been cast in the upcoming sequel that will see Daniel Craig return in the role of investigator Benoit Blanc.

The upcoming Knives Out 2 continues to proceed apace by adding even more names to its ensemble, as breakout star Madelyn Cline has been cast in the upcoming sequel that will see Daniel Craig return in the role of investigator Benoit Blanc, per a report from Deadline.

Cline joins a cast of major names that has been accumulating over the last couple of months, starting with Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista back in early May. In the weeks since that initial announcement, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson have also been cast in the sequel that presently has no confirmed official title.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Knives Out 2’ Adds Kate Hudson to Already Packed Ensemble

This will mark Cline's third project with Netflix, as she first catapulted to attention with her role in the teen drama series Outer Banks with Season 2 set to premiere sometime this summer. She has also appeared in Stranger Things, Boy Erased, and Vice Principals, and is set to star in Blumhouse’s Once Upon A Time in Staten Island from writer and director James DeMonaco alongside Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, and Bobby Cannavale.

Netflix reportedly shelled out around $450 million to acquire the rights to both Knives Out 2 and 3, although this deal also ensured the return of both Craig and director Rian Johnson, the latter of whom will also produce the sequels with longtime partner Ram Bergman. The sequel will be filmed in Greece with production set to begin next month, although no other major plot details have been revealed as of now.

Currently, Knives Out 2 has no firm release date. As for future casting announcements, stay tuned to Collider for more news about this mystery sequel project.

KEEP READING: 'Knives Out 2' and '3' Head to Netflix in $450 Million Deal; Daniel Craig Returning

Share Share Tweet Email

It’s Turbo Time! 'I Think You Should Leave' Season 2 Release Date Announced with Song Medley Video We have all summer to think about what Chunky does!

Read Next