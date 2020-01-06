‘Knives Out’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works & Yes, Rian Johnson Is Back, Too

0

Word on the street is Lionsgate has reportedly already greenlit Rian Johnson‘s runaway hit whodunt Knives Out for a sequel and I couldn’t have asked for better news to begin my 2020. Since its premiere back in November 2019, Knives Out has proven itself to be box office gold as critics and audiences alike have become enamored with the Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery starring Daniel Craig as skilled sleuth Benoit Blanc searching for a murderer among the relatives of a wealthy but recently deceased crime novelist (Christopher Plummer). Johnson’s recent feature boasts one of the most colorful and talents casts of 2019, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, and Michael Shannon.

So, what exactly is happening with the alleged Knives Out 2? It seems Johnson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel had been greenlit by Lionsgate (when? Who knows!) and also noted he was already working on developing the story for the project. Johnson also shared with THR the Knives Out sequel would focused on Benoit Blanc, which means we’ll be treated to an entirely new cast of characters in the next mystery.

Additionally, Johnson revealed his desires to begin filming in the next year. It’s possible Johnson intends to keep Knives Out 2 on the same confidently fast-paced schedule as its predecessor, which began filming in October 2018 and ended in December 2018. However, at this point it should be noted neither Lionsgate nor Johnson have released official statements confirming Knives Out 2 is happening but if Johnson is already divulging it to THR, then an official statement will likely just be the proverbial cherry on top of this exciting news.

Knives Out has been nothing short of box office gold for Lionsgate since it arrived in theaters. As of Sunday, January 5, Knives Out has become the second highest-grossing original release of 2019 with a domestic total of more than $130 million and a worldwide total of $247.5 million. Even more admirable is the fact this flick has experienced only slight week-to-week dips in its box office run (a relative rarity) and over this first weekend of January dipped a measly 9%. For a mid-budget, original story currently entering its sixth week in theaters, these current totals are sure signs it would have been foolish for Lionsgate to not put a sequel in motion; we want more murder mysteries asap! Especially if they involve speeches about metaphorical donut holes.

