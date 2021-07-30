Knives Out 2 has officially wrapped filming in Greece, as revealed by director Rian Johnson. The Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter revealed in a tweet that the production finished its time in the Greek Riviera — near cities like Mykonos and Porto Heli — marking the halfway point in the film’s shooting schedule. The Daniel Craig-led sequel began shooting in Greece at the end of June, concluding its time in the Meditteranean country just over a month later.

“Just about halfway through our shoot, that’s a wrap on Greece!” Johnson tweeted, alongside a photo of production equipment set against the background of a picturesque Greek hillside. “Thanks to all the wonderful folks here and our local crew, who killed it. (Metaphorically, not a spoiler.)”

The Mamma Mia-esque scenery is sure to provide a beautiful backdrop for whatever sinister deeds Benoit Blanc is out to investigate this time around, despite no indication of what those deeds might be. The plot of the highly-anticipated second installment is being kept tightly under wraps by Netflix, which purchased the rights to the Knives Out franchise from Lionsgate in March of 2021. The reported $450 million deal came on the heels of Johnson’s nomination for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, with the promise of a third installment to also arrive on the heels of Knives Out 2.

Though, while no plot has been announced for the murder-mystery sequel, the film has built up quite an impressive cast list, including Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn, alongside Craig's return as Detective Benoit Blanc. Also spotted on-set in Greece was Ethan Hawke, rounding out a cast just as impressive and prolific as its predecessor.

Knives Out 2 is written and directed, and produced by Johnson, along with producers Ram Bergman and Tom Karnowski. No release date has been announced for the film.

Check out Johnson’s announcement below:

