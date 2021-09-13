Writer and director Rian Johnson announced on Twitter that Knives Out 2 has wrapped filming. We still don’t have a release date for Knives Out 2, but with production finished, we can expect to see some footage of the highly anticipated sequel sooner than later.

In his original tweet, Johnson used the announcement to compliment another filmmaker, Leos Carax, whose movie Annette premiered as the opening feature of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Johnson’s tweet reads: “We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery and also I finally watched Annette and holy shit it’s amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax!” If Johnson already has the time to relax and appreciate another director’s work, production must be moving on time. That is good news for everyone since it shouldn’t take long for fans to watch Mr. Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) next adventure on Netflix.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED:‌ 8 Movies Like 'Knives Out' to Fill Your Cinematic Doughnut Hole

The star-studded ensemble of Knives Out 2 includes Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. Johnson will once again write and direct the second movie, with a third installment already confirmed after a $469 million deal with Netflix.

Besides getting critical acclaim for its unique take on the crime genre, Knives Out grossed $311 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, making it a commercial success. The first movie was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards, another reason why the sequels became so valuable and why the next film is so anticipated. Johnson is apparently happy to keep the franchise going, as the filmmaker already finished writing the script for Knives Out 3 before the production of the second film even began.

Knives Out 2 will take Mr. Blanc to Greece to solve another mysterious crime, but little is known about its plot so far. Still, we should get an official Netflix release date in the next few months, as Knives Out 2 starts its editing process. Check out Johnson’s original tweet below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Knives Out’: Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update on the Thrombeys and Their Involvement in the Sequels

Share Share Tweet Email

'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Release Date and Plot of Final Season "RPG! RPG!"

Read Next