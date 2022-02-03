The trailer for Netflix’s 2022 slate of films gave viewers a look at plenty of things, but most importantly, it revealed out first glimpse of the cast of Knives Out 2 in costume. It seems as if Detective Benoit Blanc has yet another mystery to solve — this time in the tropics.

The teaser trailer showcased its slate of projects from a variety of genres, from the comedic mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2 to the Ryan Reynolds-led sci-fi thriller The Adam Project (and even Jason Momoa sporting a pair of horns, weirdly), but the end of the teaser was where the real magic lies: a brief shot the Mediterranean setting for the Knives Out sequel, followed by a look at a portion of the star-studded cast decked out in their vacation finest, before getting our first glimpse at Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc.

The teaser showcases many of the cast members of these upcoming films talking to the audience, but the cast of Knives Out 2 remain silent as they are seen boarding a boat as Detective Blanc looks on. Alongside Craig, audiences can glimpse Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn among a handful of others, boarding a boat in what seems to be Greece.

Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson, tells the story of Detective Blanc as he tries to uncover who in the eccentric Thrombey family killed their patriarch, crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. The film, starring Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chris Evans, among others, was a massive success, earning a a worldwide total of $311.4 million and spawning an Hercule Poirot-like set of sequels for Craig's character.

While few details have been released about the sequel, we do know that Johnson is not the only returning crew member from the first film, as cinematographer Steve Yedlin, editor Bob Ducsay and composer Nathan Johnson returned to work on the sequel. Craig, however, seems to be the only cast member returning from the first film.

Knives Out 2 hits Netflix sometime in 2022.

