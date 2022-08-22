Netflix has unveiled the first images of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s hit detective movie Knives Out. Starring Daniel Craig as internationally renowned detective Mr. Blanc, Glass Onion will take fans on a trip to Greece, where a new unsolvable crime occurs.

While we still don’t know what crime will lead Mr. Blanc to Greece in the sequel, the first-look images give fans some clues they can put together while trying to solve the mystery. First of all, in the photos, we can already see how Greece will become a character of its own, offering a unique background for a detective story. Glass Onion was partly shot in the European country, and the first images also prove how shooting in location helps any movie to look stunning.

The new images also give us a better look at the star-studded cast of Glass Onion. The first Knives Out featured the talents of stars such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette. However, since Glass Onion takes place in a different corner of the planet, the only returning character is Mr. Blanc, the detective. While it’s sad to see so many talented people depart from the franchise, that allowed Johnson to bring onboard Hollywood legends such as Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. If the first film has taught us anything, it is that everyone is a potential criminal, and the first images underline the sequel will have its own cast of colorful characters for Mr. Blanc to tear apart while searching for the truth.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson's Next 'Knives Out' Film to Premiere at TIFF

Besides getting critical acclaim for its unique take on the crime genre, Knives Out grossed $311 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, making it a commercial success. The first movie was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards, another reason why the sequels became so valuable and why the next film is so anticipated. That’s also why Johnson signed a $469 million deal with Netflix to develop two sequels, one of which is Glass Onion. Knives Out 3, still untitled, has not yet begun shooting, but Johnson has already written the script for the threequel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will make its world premiere during this year's Toronto Film Festival, which will run from September 8 until September 18. The film will launch in select theaters and globally on Netflix on December 23. Check out the full image below:

Image via Netflix

We’ve also sat down with Johnson to breakdown the first Knives Out, and you can check the full interview below: