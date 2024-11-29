The release model for the Knives Out films went further from theaters between the first and second films. Despite the first film being well received and becoming a hit at the box office, Netflix acquired the second film and gave it a limited theatrical release. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was in theaters for a week and grossed an estimated $13-$15 million, a clear sign that a wider and longer theatrical run would have resulted in a bigger haul since the first made approximately $312 million globally. However, Netflix is a streaming platform and has always prioritized the needs of its subscribers, a model it has defended despite criticisms. The third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is coming soon, boasting a multitude of popular actors, but the release model remains a mystery.

Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc, the lead detective in the films. The actor has pushed for a longer theatrical release for the much-anticipated third film. Having played James Bond in five films, he's aware of what a theatrical release means for the movie and viewers, something he opened up about in an interview with The New Yorker. Craig admitted that he had no idea how the third film would be released, but it made him sad that the second film did not get time to shine on the big screen. The star talked about his feelings about the lack of theatrical releases, saying,

"Of course, it saddens me, especially with movies like Knives Out. Like I said, it’s a non-effects movie. It did all the things it should have done, and people went to see it. So, of course, it saddens me that people won’t have that experience. Does it anger me? I don’t think I can go that far. But it saddens me. But we’ll see. I have no idea what the plan is for this third one now, so I don’t know."

The third film features names like Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, and Andrew Scott, making it a perfect film for moviegoers to watch on the big screen. Craig admitted that he's spoken to fans who want to see the movie in theatres and hopes that happens for them, saying,

"Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience."

Whether Netflix makes this exception or sticks to streaming for everyone remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.

