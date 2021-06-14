Jessica Henwick has been cast in the upcoming Knives Out 2, as revealed by Deadline. The actress joins an impressive list of names in the sequel from director Rian Johnson, which has been rolling out its new additions to the cast over the past several months.

Knives Out 2 is the first of two planned installments at Netflix, which closed a deal of $450 million to secure rights to the sequel and a third movie, as well as assuring both Johnson and series lead Daniel Craig's return as private investigator Benoit Blanc. Johnson will serve as director on both films as well as producer alongside his longtime collaborator Ram Bergman.

Henwick is a name that most genre fans are likely already familiar with from her breakout role as Colleen Wing on Marvel's Netflix shows, which kicked off with Iron Fist and saw her reprising the part on both The Defenders and Season 2 of Luke Cage. She is also currently starring in yet another Netflix project, The Gray Man, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and will appear in the upcoming untitled fourth Matrix film directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, though the identity of Henwick's role has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to Henwick, Knives Out 2's new cast currently consists of Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Madelyn Cline. Production is set to begin this summer in Greece.

Knives Out 2 currently has no set release date on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more casting announcements, story news and any other info about this upcoming project.

