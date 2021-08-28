But is she playing the doughnut or the hole?

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline has said that she has an “existential crisis” every day on the sets of Knives Out 2. Cline, in an appearance on The Tonight Show, spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about the “incredible” time she's having on the film, working with actors she has looked up to her entire life.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the Knives Out sequel wrapped a portion of filming in Greece last month, and the filmmaker wrote in a tweet that they were “just about halfway through” the shoot.

Here’s what Cline said about working on Knives Out 2:

"I’m in Europe, and I’m filming the sequel to Knives Out, and I’m very, very excited about it. I’m just going to be completely honest with you, it’s the most mind-blowing, terrifying experience ever. You know how you have moments in life where you just look around, and you look at life, and you’re like, ‘How in the s**t did I get here’. I feel very lucky, but I walk onto set everyday and it feels like a miniature existential crisis, because I’m working with people I’ve looked up to for my entire life. And now I’m getting to work alongside them, and they’re phenomenal people, but it’s a bit of a… It’s terrifying, but it’s also incredible. It’s super-amazing; it’s the experience of a lifetime."

RELATED: 'Knives Out 2': Cast, Filming Details, Netflix Deal & Everything We Know So Far

And some of these “phenomenal people” that Cline currently finds herself in the presence of are Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and Janelle Monáe.

The first Knives Out, an original murder mystery written and directed by Johnson, became a runaway hit, grossing over $300 million worldwide against a reported budget of $40 million. It also earned Johnson an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and introduced the world to the smooth southern detective Benoit Blanc (Craig).

Rights to two Knives Out sequels were picked up by Netflix for an estimated $450 million earlier this year. Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman held a discreet bidding war for the sequels since they owned the rights to the property. The first film was distributed by Lionsgate and MRC.

No release date has been announced yet, but these Knives Out movies could serve as a particularly lucrative post-James Bond plan for Craig, who is said to be making approximately $100 million for them, according to Variety. He's set to conclude his stint as Bond with No Time to Die, slated for release in October. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about the Knives Out franchise.

KEEP READING: 8 Movies Like 'Knives Out' to Fill Your Cinematic Doughnut Hole

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: Robert Rodriguez Teases ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: “It’s Going to Blow Your Mind” "I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers."

Read Next