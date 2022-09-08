Just as Netflix released the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson also shared a new poster for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s hit detective movie Knives Out. Starring Daniel Craig as internationally renowned detective Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion features a new cast of suspects as a murder occurs in the middle of a huge puzzle event.

In the new poster, we can see Mr. Blanc in front of a pool, with a suitcase by his side. That’s a nod to how far Mr. Blanc will travel to solve his next mystery, as the sequel to Knives Out takes place in Greece. As the new trailer reveals, a significant part of the movie will also happen on board a ship, as a puzzle master invites a cast of quirky characters to solve the greatest puzzle he has ever created. Unfortunately, the game turns out to be deadly, and it’s up to Mr. Blanc to solve one more strange case where nothing is what it seems, and everyone might be guilty.

The first Knives Out featured the talents of stars such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette. Since Glass Onion features a new mystery to be solved by Mr. Blanc, Craig is the only returning cast member. That doesn’t mean Glass Onion is any less star-studded, as the sequel features Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. As the newly released trailer reveals, each of these Hollywood legends will play the role of a puzzle aficionado, hoping to solve the most thrilling enigma ever created.

Image via Netflix

Glass Onion is the first of two Knives Out sequels currently in development by Johnson. The sequel comes from a $469 million deal Johnson signed with Netflix, granting the streaming platform exclusive distribution rights over his hit detective franchise. That sounds like a huge investment, but when we remember Knives Out grossed $311 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, it seems like Netflix might have taken a step ahead of the competition by bringing Johnson on board. Knives Out was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards, which only increases the franchise's value and any brings prestige to any producer that decides to back up the sequels. Knives Out 3, still untitled, has not yet begun shooting, but Johnson has already written the script for the threequel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will make its world premiere during this year's Toronto Film Festival, which will run from September 8 until September 18. The film will launch in select theaters and globally on Netflix on December 23. Check out the new poster and trailer below: