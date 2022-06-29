Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is expected to make its world premiere during this year's Toronto Film Festival, which will run from September 8 until September 18. However, there is no set day for the premiere at this time.

Released in 2019, Knives Out follows the story of the Thrombey family. Their extreme dysfunctionality comes to the surface following the death of their patriarch, mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey, under mysterious circumstances. After the will is read and everything, including the author’s vast wealth, is left to his nurse Marta (Ana de Armas), the truth might implicate her in the murder. Nevertheless, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is on the case to solve the mystery of her former employer's death. Everything is not as it seems, and the knives definitely come out in this modern-day Clue meets Columbo tale of why it’s important to properly label your medication. It received positive reviews as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and was generally well-received.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows Detective Blanc on a new case in Greece. There are many colorful suspects in this one, but if the first installment of the Knives Out film series has taught us anything, it’s that the seasoned detective is clearly capable.

The film is written and directed by Johnson, who also produced it alongside Ram Bergman. It was also previously reported that Johnson had agreed to make two Knives Out sequels for Netflix, both involving Craig’s character. The agreement between Netflix and Johnson has proven to be one of the most expensive agreements in streamer history, with production being worth $400 million. At this time, it is unknown what the second sequel will involve storywise, but Johnson has expressed that he plans to make each film a stand-alone with “its own tone, ambition, and reason for being” and referenced classic mystery author Agatha Christie’s formulaic style for her novels. He even has the popular detective Columbo as his Twitter profile banner - it appears Johnson went all out on crafting a great mystery film series, as he has been looking for inspiration in all the best places.

Considering that the Toronto Film Festival will be in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Johnson’s Glass Onion being the first program announced for the event, it is shaping up to be an iconic comeback for the organization.