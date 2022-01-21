Everyone’s favorite detective, Benoit Blanc, will be hot on the trail of another mystery this fall. Today, Variety announced that Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 will be on its way to Netflix within the year. Following the immense success of 2019’s Knives Out, which was distributed by Lionsgate, the streaming service pounced on its opportunity to purchase the rights to the hit film’s sequel. In March 2021, Netflix broke the news that it dropped a whopping $450 million on the second and third installments of the murderous who-done-it. While the buying price may seem high, it makes sense as the first film accrued a total of $311 million.

While we aren’t sure of the storyline surrounding Knives Out 2 and what mystery will need solving, we do know that it will be stacked with another dynamite cast. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as leading private investigator, Benoit Blanc, alongside a cast including Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

After receiving an Oscar and BAFTA nomination for his work on Knives Out, it was a no-brainer for writer and director Johnson, whose previous credits include Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, to return for the second film. Along with Johnson, the original film’s cinematographer, Steve Yedlin, and editor, Bob Ducsay, have also signed on to bring their talents to the new feature. Johnson will team up with Ram Bergman to produce on behalf of their company, T-Street.

In addition to its run on the streaming service, Knives Out 2 is moving towards a pre-Netflix release at several festivals. After an uber-successful year of dropping Oscar-nominated content such as Tick, Tick…Boom!, The Power of the Dog, and Don’t Look Up, it looks like Knives Out 2 will be another chance for the platform to rake in those nominations.

Knives Out featured a cast of over-the-top outrageous characters that were all suspects in the death of celebrated crime author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). One by one, Detective Benoit Blanc interviews each of the accused and puts together the missing pieces surrounding Harlan’s untimely demise. Just like its follow-up, the first film featured some of the biggest names in the biz including Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more.

Though no more information surrounding the soon-to-be sequel is available at this time, stay tuned to Collider all of your Knives Out 2 updates.

