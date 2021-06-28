Writer and director Rian Johnson has published the first set photo of Knives Out 2 to let us know that the movie has begun filming on schedule. The image, posted on Johnson’s Twitter, shows a camera close to the sea with a typical Greek village in the background.
The original caption, by Johnson, reads: “Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.” We still don’t know much about Mr. Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) next adventure, but we’ve known for a while that the famous detective will have to solve a brand-new case — and production is taking place in Greece.
The star-studded assemble of Knives Out 2 includes Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. Johnson will once again write and direct the second movie, with a third installment already confirmed after a $469 million deal with Netflix. Johnson seems more than happy to keep the franchise going, as the filmmaker apparently already finished writing the script for Knives Out 3 before the production of the second film even began.
Besides getting critical acclaim for its unique take on the crime genre, Knives Out grossed $311 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, making it a commercial success. The first movie was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay on the 92nd Academy Awards, another indicator of why the sequels became so valuable and why the film is so anticipated.
We still don’t know when Knives Out 2 will stream on Netflix. As filming commences on schedule, though, we can expect a release date announcement in the next few months. Check out Johnson’s original tweet below:
