Writer and director Rian Johnson has published the first set photo of Knives Out 2 to let us know that the movie has begun filming on schedule. The image, posted on Johnson’s Twitter, shows a camera close to the sea with a typical Greek village in the background.

The original caption, by Johnson, reads: “Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.” We still don’t know much about Mr. Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) next adventure, but we’ve known for a while that the famous detective will have to solve a brand-new case — and production is taking place in Greece.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED:‌ Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Joining 'Knives Out 2' and When He'll Start Filming

The star-studded assemble of Knives Out 2 includes Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. Johnson will once again write and direct the second movie, with a third installment already confirmed after a $469 million deal with Netflix. Johnson seems more than happy to keep the franchise going, as the filmmaker apparently already finished writing the script for Knives Out 3 before the production of the second film even began.

Besides getting critical acclaim for its unique take on the crime genre, Knives Out grossed $311 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, making it a commercial success. The first movie was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay on the 92nd Academy Awards, another indicator of why the sequels became so valuable and why the film is so anticipated.

We still don’t know when Knives Out 2 will stream on Netflix. As filming commences on schedule, though, we can expect a release date announcement in the next few months. Check out Johnson’s original tweet below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Knives Out’: Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update on the Thrombeys and Their Involvement in the Sequels

Share Share Tweet Email

Milana Vayntrub and Josh Ruben on Their Horror-Comedy Whodunit ‘Werewolves Within’ Plus, Vayntrub talks about being on the first season of ER and getting to work with George Clooney as a kid.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (379 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo