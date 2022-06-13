Benoit Blanc’s next mystery is growing ever closer. Today, Knives Out director Rian Johnson announced the title for his sequel to the hit murder-mystery film, arriving “this holiday season”. According to a new (and very short) teaser dropped on the director’s Twitter today, the upcoming film is titled Glass Onion — a name taken from the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

Johnson continues the trend of borrowing film titles from iconic musicians with Glass Onion, having drawn inspiration from the 2001 Radiohead song of the same name for Knives Out. If that formula continues to work for Johnson, he’s in luck — and why wouldn’t he be, with a cast that includes returning star Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, along with Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Madeline Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke?

In the thread where he announced the new title, Johnson cited the most iconic mystery writer of them all as inspiration for his Benoit Blanc stories: Agatha Christie. Best known for her work on novels like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile — both of which have received films of their own — Christie wrote over sixty detective novels, and Johnson cites her constant creativity as something he aspires to:

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true…It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues. When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc - to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.”

He also teased “much more to come” in the same thread, implying that perhaps we’ll get a release date or trailer sometime soon. We were given a very brief peek into the film’s Mediterranean setting a few months back, but we have yet to get any longer, concrete footage or information on just what is taking Benoit Blanc to Greece of all places.

Johnson is both writing and directing Glass Onion, which will premiere on Netflix sometime this fall — we assume around Thanksgiving, given the “holiday season” window the new teaser revealed. Check out Johnson’s full announcement below: