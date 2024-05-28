The Big Picture Andrew Scott joins star-studded cast of Knives Out 3, titled Wake Up Dead Man.

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc for his "most dangerous case yet."

Writer and director Rian Johnson is set to produce the film, slated for release in 2025.

Andrew Scott, best known for his roles in Ripley and Fleabag, has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming Knives Out 3 installment, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Scott will star alongside previously announced cast members Josh O’Connor, the breakout star of Challengers, and Cailee Spaeny, known for her role in Priscilla. Daniel Craig will once again reprise his role as the quirky and brilliant detective Benoit Blanc. Rian Johnsonis set to return as both writer and director for this third installment. He will also produce the film with his T-Street partner Ram Bergman, continuing their collaboration from the first two films. Wake Up Dead Man is expected to enter production soon and is slated for release in 2025. While plot details remain under wraps, Johnson and Craig have hinted that this will be Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet."

Scott is an acclaimed Irish actor known for his versatile performances across stage, film, and television. He gained widespread recognition for his role as the "Hot Priest" in the critically acclaimed series Fleabag, which earned him a BAFTA Award. Scott's portrayal of Moriarty in Sherlock brought him international fame and won him a BAFTA TV Award. His stage work includes an Olivier Award-winning performance in Present Laughter. Scott has also appeared in films such as Spectre and 1917. More recently, Scott was lauded for his stunning turn in All of Us Strangers alongside Paul Mescal.

How Successful Has the 'Knives Out' Franchise Been So Far?

"I love everything about whodunits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson shared on social media prior to announcing the film's title. "There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."The original Knives Out (2019), released by Lionsgate, was a massive success, grossing $312 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Following this, Netflix acquired the rights to the series for over $450 million.

The sequel, Glass Onion, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and made history as the first Netflix movie to play in the country’s three biggest theater chains — AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark — generating an estimated $15 million during its week-long theatrical run. The release strategy for the third installment is still being finalized.

There is currently no release date for Wake Up Dead Man. Johnson's last Knives Out movie, Glass Onion, is streaming on Netflix now.

