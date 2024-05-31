This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Daryl McCormack is the latest star to join Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Rian Johnson's Knives Out franchise continues to captivate audiences with clever storytelling and sharp wit in the latest installment.

The movie will star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, alongside Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott and more.

As the hype intensifies for the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, there's been yet another addition to the already star-studded cast. With production set to commence next month, this latest casting news adds even more excitement to the final installment of Rian Johnson's acclaimed murder mystery franchise. Joining the ensemble are previously announced stars Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington . The film, helmed by Johnson, who wrote and directed the previous entries, will bring Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) back to fill the donut hole once more.

Daryl McCormack is the newest addition to the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, joining the ensemble for Benoit Blanc's latest adventure. McCormack gained attention for his role in the comedic drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, where he starred alongside Emma Thompson. His other work of note also includes the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, created by Sharon Horgan, and the fifth season of Peaky Blinders. Before diving into Blanc’s newest mystery, McCormack will appear in Universal’s eagerly-anticipated disaster epic Twisters, set to release in theaters this July.

In Wake Up Dead Man, Blanc finds himself amidst another murder mystery, this time involving a diverse group of eccentric individuals. Building on the thrilling and brain-teasing narratives of the previous films, this sequel is poised to deliver the clever storytelling and sharp wit fans have come to love. The sequel marks the conclusion of the contract Netflix secured with Craig, Johnson, and producer Ram Bergman following the runaway success of the first Knives Out film. The franchise quickly became a cornerstone for the streaming giant, with Benoit Blanc's adventures proving to be a massive hit with audiences worldwide.

What is the 'Knives Out' Series About?

Benoit Blanc's journey began with the 2019 hit Knives Out, where he masterfully proved Marta Cabrera's (Ana de Armas) innocence, further cementing his reputation as the world's greatest detective. The follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, saw Blanc navigating a trap set by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who aimed to bury a dark secret from his past.

As Wake Up Dead Man gears up for production, the anticipation grows for another round of captivating mysteries and colorful characters. With the addition of this new star, the film promises to be a fitting finale for one of the most beloved whodunit series in recent memory.

