Glenn Close joins the cast of Wake Up Dead Man in the third movie in the Knives Out franchise.

Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor, and Cailee Spaeny have all also joined the cast.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to begin filming this summer.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) will certainly be busy when Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix next year. Glenn Close has joined the cast of the third mystery in the Knives Out franchise, with production ramping up to begin next month. The Fatal Attraction star is the latest addition to an ensemble cast that already includes Andrew Scott and Josh O'Connor, as Rian Johnson prepares to direct his third story featuring the peculiar detective. Due to the nature of the movie's plot, details surrounding the characters are currently kept under wraps.

The third installment in the Knives Out franchise has quickly gained steam in the past couple of weeks, which has been in development since shortly after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix. But this month has seen Cailee Spaeny and Kerry Washington joining the cast of the drama, in addition to the previously mentioned talent. Johnson likes to switch things up by casting new characters for every story, with only Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc as the thread that links each installment. Wake Up Dead Man will also be written by Johnson, who also worked on the screenplay for the two previous installments.

Before joining the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Close will appear as Morgan in The Deliverance, an upcoming movie directed by Lee Daniels that will also feature performances from Andra Day and Mo'Nique. Close is known for the numerous accolades she has won over the course of her prestigious career, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Golden Globe awards. It remains to be seen if Close's character will be an ally to Benoit Blanc, or if the skilled detective will have to place her directly on the suspects list.

The Success of the 'Knives Out' Franchise

The first Knives Out movie premiered in theaters in 2019, with the story of how Benoit Blanc helped Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) prove that she was innocent, earning more than $300 million at the worldwide box office. When Netflix saw the incredible potential in the franchise, the streaming giant acquired the distribution rights for two subsequent sequels, which turned out to be Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man. Time will tell if Johnson will continue writing mysteries for Benoit Blanc to solve, or if next year's adventure will be the final time viewers witness the detective working his magic.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch the previous Knives Out mysteries on Netflix.

