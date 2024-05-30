The Big Picture Jeremy Renner joins the cast of Wake Up Dead Man, adding to the talented group assembled for the Rian Johnson project.

Principal photography for the latest Knives Out installment is set to begin next month.

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery continues to get crowded, with Deadline reporting that Jeremy Renner has joined the cast of the upcoming mystery. The talented group of actors that has been assembled for the Netflix project is gearing up to start work on the latest installment of the franchise, with principal photography on the feature set to begin next month. Considering the nature of the Knives Out stories, plot details are currently kept under wraps, with the streaming platform aiming to release Wake Up Dead Man at some point next year.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) will return to investigate the latest murder, after the brilliant detective was introduced in the first Knives Out movie. By proving Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) was innocent, the character continued to improve his reputation as the best detective in the world. After his encounter with the Thrombey family, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery led the investigator to a trap orchestrated by Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a billionaire who wanted to keep the world from learning more about a dark secret from his past. In Wake Up Dead Man, Blanc will cross paths with yet another group of eccentric people who will quickly become suspects of a major crime.

Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the previous installments of the franchise, will once again return to helm Wake Up Dead Man. The sequel will be the final installment that was part of the contract that Netflix arranged with Craig, Johnson and Ram Bergman after the release of the first movie, when the streaming platform quickly realized how Benoit Blanc's adventures had the potential to become a major franchise.

Who Is in 'Wake Up Dead Man'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With production on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery scheduled to commence next month, the past couple of weeks have been filled with announcements related to the sequel. It was previously reported that Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington will also be a part of the new mystery Benoit Blanc has to solve. While official details regarding the characters of the story are kept under wraps, it's curious to see Jeremy Renner joining the franchise, considering how the guilty parties from the previous two installments were portrayed by Marvel Cinematic Universe leads. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Netflix