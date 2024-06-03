The Big Picture Josh Brolin joins the star-studded cast in the upcoming Knives Out movie.

Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man will feature a new array of suspects for Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025, with Brolin, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, and more.

The knives are out for Josh Brolin. He's just become the latest actor to join the star-studded firmament of Rian Johnson's latest Benoit Blanc murder mystery, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Brolin is the newest high-profile addition to the film's cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and like the previous two installments of the franchise, the film will be headlined by Daniel Craig as eccentric detective Blanc.

Brolin joins an all-star cast of murder suspects, red herrings, and maybe a murder victim. Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (The Wife), Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown), and Mila Kunis (That '70s Show) have all been announced as starring in the film, which is slated to hit Netflix in 2025. No plot details about the film, the third in Johnson's series of throwback whodunits, have been revealed, although presumably the Southern-fried Blanc will once again be confronted with a litany of suspicious oddballs as he tries to unravel a seemingly unsolvable case, as he did in 2019's Knives Out and its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion.

What Is Josh Brolin Working On Now?

Image via Prime Video

Brolin has kept busy since dissolving half of the MCU with a snap of his fingers as the aubergine space tyrant Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He currently stars as rancher Royal Abbott in the science-fiction-tinged Western series Outer Range; the series' second season, one episode of which sees Brolin make his directorial debut, premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

He starred as House Atriedes weapons master Gurney Halleck in both films of Denis Villeneuve's Dune duology and even co-wrote a song for the second film's soundtrack after having a musical scene deleted from its predecessor. He also reprised the role of Thanos in two episodes of Marvel's animated What If? series. He is next set to star alongside Peter Dinklage as a mismatched pair of twins in the crime comedy Brothers, which is slated to be released on Prime Video this fall. He has also signed on to star alongside Julia Garner in Weapons, the mysterious new horror film coming from Barbarian director Zach Cregger.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be written and directed by Rian Johnson. He is also producing the film with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman via their T-Street banner. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix in 2025; no precise release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.