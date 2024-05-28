The Big Picture Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny have been cast alongside Daniel Craig in the new Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man.

Plot details for the new film are still undisclosed, with production scheduled to start next month.

The Knives Out franchise has been a financial and critical success, setting high expectations for future installments.

After announcing the title for the new Knives Out installment last week, the first big names to join Daniel Craig in the next chapter have been revealed: Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny. Both actors are set to star in Netflix’s eagerly awaited Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Rian Johnson is back at the helm, directing from his own script. He will also produce the film alongside his longtime collaborator, Ram Bergman.

Plot details are still under wraps, and so far, Craig is the only other confirmed cast member. The new film follows the success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which debuted in 2022, featuring Craig’s return as the renowned detective Benoit Blanc. The film premiered on Netflix after the streaming giant made headlines with a record-setting $450 million deal for two Knives Out sequels. Wake Up Dead Man marks the third installment in this beloved series, and the film is set to commence production next month, with a release date expected for sometime in 2025.

The Knives Out franchise has achieved significant financial success and critical acclaim with its first two films. The original Knives Out (2019) grossed $311.4 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. Praised for its clever screenplay and ensemble cast, the film received multiple award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Glass Onion, the sequel acquired by Netflix, premiered on the streaming platform after a limited theatrical release. Although specific box office figures are undisclosed, the film was a major streaming hit, drawing significant viewership and maintaining the series' critical success. The Knives Out franchise's blend of clever storytelling and strong performances has made it a valuable asset and a cultural phenomenon, setting high expectations for future installments.

Who Are the New Cast Members in 'Wake Up Dead Man'?

Close

O’Connor, celebrated for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown and his breakout role in God’s Own Country, is currently captivating audiences as one of the world's sweatiest tennis players in history in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist, as well as Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera. O’Connor’s upcoming projects include The History of Sound where he stars alongside Paul Mescal.

Spaeny has been making waves in the industry as well. She recently starred in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, portraying Elvis Presley’s wife, Priscilla Presley. Spaeny also appeared in the A24 hit Civil War, directed by Alex Garland, where she played a young and aspiring photojournalist alongside Kirsten Dunst. Her next big project is the latest installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, produced by 20th Century Studios.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Wake Up Dead Man. Knives Out and Glass Onion are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix