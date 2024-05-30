The Big Picture Mila Kunis joins the cast of Wake Up Dead Man, the next installment of the Knives Out Mystery series.

Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, will return for the upcoming sequel.

The plot details of Wake Up Dead Man are shrouded in mystery, but the movie will feature a star-studded cast and the return of director Rian Johnson.

It's been such a busy week for the team behind Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, with Netflix slowly revealing which actors will become a part of the next investigation. And now, Deadline reports that Mila Kunis has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel, merely hours after it was announced that Jeremy Renner will also be seen in the movie. The franchise follows Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), with the detective forced to find out who committed unpredictable murders in different parts of the world. Because the plot of Blanc's adventures is centered around mysteries, details regarding the story of Wake Up Dead Man are currently kept under wraps.

Rian Johnson will return to the world of Benoit Blanc, after writing and directing Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Ever since the filmmaker stopped working on the galaxy far, far away after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson has been very busy with figuring out where Benoit Blanc is headed next. Principal photography for Wake Up Dead Man will begin next month, with Netflix planning to release the sequel at some point in 2025. Ram Bergman, who has worked with Rian Johnson for a very long time, will return as a producer for the next installment in the series.

Kunis was recently seen as Ani Fanelli in Luckiest Girl Alive, a mystery thriller directed by Mike Barker that followed the character as she had to confront the trauma left behind by a violent event from her past. Kunis also served as a producer for the movie, which premiered on Netflix a couple of years ago. The actress also reprised her role as Jackie Burkhart in That 90's Show, as the new series expanded the legacy of That 70's Show with new characters under the care of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp).

Benoit Blanc's Next Mystery

Considering how cameras are about to start rolling for Wake Up Dead Man, plenty of casting announcements related to the sequel have been disclosed in the past few days. Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington and Cailee Spaeny will also be a part of the ensemble cast, as Benoit Blanc needs to use the best of his intellect once again in order to find out who committed the crime. And after making a statement with his performance as Patrick Zweig in this year's Challengers, Josh O'Connor will cross paths with the popular detective in the upcoming sequel.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

