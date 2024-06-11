The Big Picture New set photos from Knives Out 3 show Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor filming the threequel, with Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

The third iteration of Benoit Blanc appears older and less groomed, potentially hinting at a time jump in the upcoming film.

The star-studded cast for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery includes Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, and Thomas Hayden Church.

A project that has slowly been creeping up the list of the most anticipated movies of 2025 just got a new look. After Knives Out 3 recently began filming, the cravemedia_ X account shared new set photos from Wake Up Dead Man which show two of the film's stars, Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor, on set filming the threequel. Craig is back reprising his role as the smooth-talking and brilliant detective Benoit Blanc, but nothing is known about O'Connor's or anyone else's role in the film. This third iteration of Benoit Blanc appears to be a bit older and less groomed than in prior movies, potentially alluding to a time jump in Knives Out 3 which will see the dashing detective come out of retirement to solve another case.

The first two Knives Out movies, each written and directed by The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson, were smash hits. The first Knives Out grossed $312 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million, an impressive haul to come out comfortably in the green. The sequel, Glass Onion, was only in theaters for a brief period in 2022 after being acquired by Netflix, grossing only $13 million, a fraction of the total of the original. However, the film was still a success for the biggest streamer in the world, as it worked its way into the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies of all time, only recently being surpassed by Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel.

Who Is in ‘Knives Out 3’?

At this point, it might be quicker to name who isn't in Knives Out 3 vs. listing everyone who is. After the first announcement of the title came along with the news that Craig was returning as Benoit Blanc, it was a nonstop stream of casting announcements for more than a week straight. The first two suspects to join the cast were O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny, who is set to star in Alien: Romulus later this year. Not long after, it was revealed that Andrew Scott would be joining the ensemble, as well as Kerry Washington also coming on board. Johnson then proceeded to keep with the theme from previous movies and add several Marvel stars, with Jeremy Renner being the first MCU veteran to join, quickly being followed by Thanos actor Josh Brolin and Sandman actor Thomas Hayden Church.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters in 2025. Check out the new set images above and stream Glass Onion exclusively on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix