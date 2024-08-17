The Big Picture Get excited, Benoit Blanc fans! Filming is complete for the upcoming Knives Out sequel, promising more murder mystery fun.

Good news, Benoit Blanc fans, we're officially one step closer to Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Director Rian Johnson took to Instagram to share the news that filming has wrapped on the upcoming star-studded murder mystery, which will once again star Daniel Craig as the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery continues the legacy of the Knives Out franchise. In this sequel, Blanc finds himself amidst another murder mystery, this time involving checks notes a diverse group of eccentric individuals. Building on the thrilling and brain-teasing fun of the previous films, the latest outing for our hero is poised to deliver the clever storytelling and sharp wit fans have come to love.

The sequel marks the conclusion of the contract Netflix secured with Craig, director Johnson, and producer Bergman following the runaway success of the first Knives Out film. The franchise quickly became a go-to for the streaming giant, with Benoit Blanc's adventures proving to be a massive hit with audiences worldwide. Joining Brolin in the ensemble are the already-announced stars Daryl McCormack, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington

What is the New 'Knives Out' Movie About?

Helmed by Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the previous entries, Wake Up Dead Man will bring Benoit Blanc back be a respectful, quiet, passive observer... of the truth. As the film gears up for production, the anticipation only builds with each new casting announcement. With an intriguing blend of established stars and rising talents like TK, the film is poised to be another hit in the Knives Out saga. Fans of the franchise and newcomers alike will be eagerly awaiting more details and, ultimately, the film’s release.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Catch up on the other two movies on Netflix now.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025) In "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," detective Benoit Blanc returns to solve the murder of a famous musician whose death shocks the entertainment world. As Blanc interrogates a diverse array of suspects, each with their own secrets and potential motives, he navigates through layers of deceit and betrayal. The investigation leads Blanc to confront unexpected challenges and unravel a complex puzzle that ties together the victim's past and present. Director Rian Johnson Cast Daniel Craig , Andrew Scott Kerry Washington , Josh O'Connor , Cailee Spaeny Main Genre Mystery Writers Rian Johnson Studio(s) T-Street Productions Distributor(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Knives Out Expand

