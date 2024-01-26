The Big Picture Director Rian Johnson will begin filming Knives Out 3 later this year, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out films are known for their star-studded casts and layered mysteries, exploring the lives of the ultra-wealthy through an outsider's perspective.

Not much is known about Knives Out 3, but progress is being made on the sequel, with Johnson having the premise and setting in mind and working on the script.

It looks like Benoit Blanc is back on the case! According to a report from Deadline, and confirmed by Collider, it looks like director Rian Johnson will begin filming on the currently-untitled Knives Out 3 later this year, with actor Daniel Craig tapped to reprise his role as the drawling detective Benoit Blanc, first introduced in 2019's Knives Out. The duo last teamed up in the fall of 2022 for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which was the first film in the series to be distributed by Netflix, though it did receive a limited, and lucrative, theatrical run.

The films, which are a loving tribute to the likes of Agatha Christie, are noted for their star-studded casts, including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson, as well as their layered mysteries, and their examinations of ultra-wealthy and privileged through the eyes of an outsider — even if said outsider is trying to pin one of them for murder.

What Do We Know About 'Knives Out 3'?

Currently, very little is known about Knives Out 3, which has no other cast members announced except for Craig. However, back in October, Johnson told The Wrap that progress was being made on the sequel following the conclusion of the WGA strike, saying:

“It’s coming along. I obviously couldn’t work during the strike, and now that it’s over, I’m diving in full force, and so it’s coming along. I’ve got the premise, I’ve got the setting, I’ve got what the movie is in my head. It’s just a matter of writing the damn thing.”

There is currently no additional cast or release date for Knives Out 3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now.

