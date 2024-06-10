The Big Picture Rian Johnson kicks off filming for Wake Up Dead Man starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.

Craig returns as Blanc, now sporting a silver fox look, ready to solve another mystery in Johnson’s film series.

Johnson teases fans with a black and white image of Craig in character, hinting at the upcoming detective thriller.

The undead are rising as Rian Johnson took to his X account to alert fans that filming for his upcoming Wake Up Dead Man has kicked off. In his post, the filmmaker behind such classics as Brick and Looper, wrote “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” - see you on the other side.” Included in the announcement was a shot of Daniel Craig who will reprise his role as the clever Benoit Blanc, the suave and debonair detective with the southern drawl who has solved every case so far in Johnson’s film series. The black and white image reveals Detective Blanc in a suit and tie-look with his hands in his pockets. The sleuth has grown out his hair since the last time we saw him and is looking more like a silver fox than ever before.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be the third installment in the franchise created by Johnson with his 2019 feature, Knives Out. Audiences immediately fell in love with Craig’s Benoit Blanc and all the other wacky personalities from the first chapter, which included performances from Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis. So, when it was revealed that Johnson was at it again, adding another chapter with 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it didn’t come as much of a surprise. Turning the universe of Benoit Blanc’s adventures into somewhat of an anthology, the second film took audiences on a new whodunnit with a completely different but still equally stacked cast which included Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista.

It’s been less than a month since Johnson announced the title for his latest Knives Out film, which follows in the steps of the other two as borrowing from famous musicians. Since then, the team behind Wake Up Dead Man has been dropping teasers by way of cast members seemingly day after day. So far, the call sheet includes the likes of Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers), Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Mila Kunis (That ’70s Show), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), and Josh Brolin (Dune).

What Is ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ About

While names have been dropping from the sky, details surrounding Wake Up Dead Man haven’t touched the surface quite yet. Beyond the logline that first came with the announcement which reads, “Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet,” no further puzzle pieces have been put into place. But, with cameras now up and rolling for the movie which is expected to land on Netflix in 2025, we can expect more of the plot to come together soon.

In the meantime, read everything there is to know about Johnson’s new Knives Out feature here in our handy guide and check out the director’s exciting announcement on X.

