Director Rian Johnson excited to work with Renner, promises to keep hot sauce off-screen, explaining that he's playing a real character rather than himself.

Knives Out 3 features a talented ensemble including Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, and Mila Kunis.

On the same day it was announced that filming began for the third Knives Out film, director Rian Johnson revealed an interesting tidbit about one of the film's stars. When speaking to Netflix Tudum about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Johnson talked about MCU actor Jeremy Renner's role in the film. When asked about Renner, who was mentioned in the previous Knives Out movie, Glass Onion via a hot sauce joke, Johnson had this to say:

"Jeremy's a great actor who I've wanted to work with for a long time. I was very relieved he thought the hot sauce thing was funny! He's playing a proper part in this one, we'll keep the sauce off screen. Maybe we'll sneak a few bottles onto the catering table."

Renner has completed one of Hollywood's most heartwarming comeback stories after a tragic snow plow incident almost claimed his life at the beginning of 2023. After taking time to recover, it appears the incident hasn't slowed the Hawkeye actor down, who is starring in the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, which will air its next episode on June 16. Last week Renner also joined a stacked ensemble for Knives Out 3, continuing director Johnson's trend of hiring MCU actors for his whodunit mystery movies (Chris Evans in Knives Out, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista in Glass Onion).

Who Else Is Starring in ‘Knives Out 3’?

Renner is one of many talented performances in a stacked cast for Knives Out 3. When the film was initially revealed, it was only confirmed that Daniel Craig would reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, but more casting news followed the first announcement daily. The first members to join the Wake Up Dead Man ensemble were Josh O'Connor, who is fresh off an appearance in Challengers, and Cailee Spaeny, who will star in Alien: Romulus later this year. Shortly after, it was announced that Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington would also be joining the cast, in addition to Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Rounding out the cast in the final announcement were Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin, and Thomas Hayden Church, ultimately leading to Wake Up Dead Man having arguably the most stacked cast of any Knives Out movie yet. Both of Johnson's previous installments in the Knives Out franchise have been beloved by fans and critics, and you can consider us eager to see what he cooks up for Knives Out 3.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery began filming today and is set to release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, now streaming on Netflix.

