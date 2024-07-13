The Big Picture Joseph Gordon-Levitt hints at a possible cameo in the third Knives Out film.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is hinting at another quirky cameo in the third installment of the Knives Out series, titled Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. At the press junket for his upcoming film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Collider’s Steve Weintraub posed the question every fan is dying to know: Will Gordon-Levitt grace us with more of his offbeat voice work, or could the enigmatic Detective Hardrock make a grand return? “This is TBD. I don't know the answer, but if we continue our streak, I'll appear in some way, shape or form,” Gordon-Levitt responded with a laugh, no doubt setting the rumor mill abuzz.

Gordon-Levitt's contributions to the Knives Out series have become a fun Easter egg hunt for fans. In the original Knives Out (2019), he lent his voice to Detective Hardrock, a character in a TV show within the movie. It was a sly nod to his long-standing bromance with director Rian Johnson, dating back to their Brick (2005) days. In the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), he was the mysterious voice of the hourly dong in Miles Bron's lavish island compound. Yes, really, he played Edward Norton's dong.

These quirky cameos have become a signature move for Gordon-Levitt, known for his roles in Inception and 500 Days of Summer, in the Knives Out universe, leaving fans eager for his next surprise appearance in Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Will he serve up another bizarre vocal performance, or might we finally catch a glimpse of him on screen in Johnson's twisty world?

Who Is in 'Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'?

Johnson is keeping the plot of Wake Up, Dead Man tightly under wraps, but the film promises to uphold the franchise's blend of sharp wit, intricate plotting, and a dazzling ensemble cast. Speaking of which, this installment features an all-star lineup: Daniel Craig (Spectre) returns as the dapper detective Benoit Blanc, joined by Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown), Mila Kunis (That '70s Show), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two), and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3).

With a cast this stacked, Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to deliver another round of clever storytelling and thrilling twists. Gordon-Levitt’s tease ensures fans will be on high alert, eager to spot his next quirky contribution to the beloved mystery series. Whether Gordon-Levitt pops up as a random soundbite or reprises his role as Detective Hardrock, one thing’s for sure: his involvement will add an extra layer of fun for those keen on catching every delightful detail.

