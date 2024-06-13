The Big Picture Knives Out 3 features Josh O'Connor as a priest as seen in a new set image.

The Rian Johnson-helmed murder mystery is currently filming.

The cast includes Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Kerry Washington.

Years after Fleabag injected the idea of the hot priest into society, the notion is picking up again. Andrew Scott is not the object of affection this time around, but Josh O'Connor is. He is one of the many stars appearing in the third Knives Out Mystery film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film follows Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc as he investigates another murder. A new image of the upcoming season tees up the film's setting and introduces O'Connor as a priest.

The image shows O'Connor in a complete priest costume, wearing black attire and a white collar. He stands outdoors and seems engrossed in something quite mundane as he extends his arm to grab some long-hanging leaves. He carefully inspects them as if they are the most important thing in the world. The character's name has not been disclosed yet, but we now know he's a priest. The priest seems easygoing as he spots a neutral look with one hand in the pocket.

Set photos tease a funeral setting as the priest consoles someone who seems to be mourning. Glenn Close was cast in the film, and she plays a bereft woman who the priest consoles. She's dressed in all black, confirming that the scene being filmed is from a funeral. Specific details about the third film have not been released, but a funeral seems like a great setting for a murder mystery.

Who Is Part Of 'Knives Out 3'?

The film comes from Rian Johnson, the director behind the previous films. He directs from his own script. Craig reprises the character he's played since the first film in 2019. Some changes are on the horizon for Blanc as he spots longer hair from photos shared by Johnson. The new film also features a roster of popular actors. Apart from Craig, O'Connor, and Close, other cast members include the original hot priest Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Jeremy Renner (Mission Impossible), Mila Kunis (Family Guy), Daryl McCormack (The Woman in the Wall), Josh Brolin (Avengers), and Thomas Hayden Church (The Sandman).

The first two films were smash hits, with the first grossing $312 million against a $40 million budget. The second film had a limited theatrical run but kept Netflix's servers busy. Glass Onion has 136.3 million views and is in the Top 10 most popular films of all time on Netflix. Wake Up Dead Man will premiere in theaters in 2025.

Watch Glass Onion on Netflix before the third film debuts.

