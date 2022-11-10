Rian Johnson's latest, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, opens in two weeks' time — in cinemas — but the director of the surprising franchise and its star, Daniel Craig are already looking ahead to further shenanigans for their intrepid sleuth, Benoit Blanc, to solve. Following the gang-busting success of their first film in the series, Knives Out, which received critical acclaim, an Academy Award nomination, and grossed a superb $311.4 million worldwide off a $40 million budget, Johnson received $469 million from Netflix for the rights to two standalone sequels. However, Johnson isn't looking ahead to just one sequel, admitting to Total Film he'd had taken so much pleasure from putting Glass Onion together, that he may just keep going until he feels like it's time to stop.

"God’s honest truth is, I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me," said Johnson. "So I might just dive in and see what we come up with."

Johnson continued:

"As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves. The second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we’re doing something new and surprising every time."

Meanwhile, his star is up for anything. Craig, who recently retired as the character of James Bond after 15 years, can afford to be more flexible with his time now. "It might be the next thing I do,' said Craig. "I don't know, it depends on how quick Rian is."

Glass Onion is set within a luxurious holiday home on a private island off the coast of Greece. The tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) has invited a host of friends for a tropical getaway, where they will be playing an elaborate game of murder mystery. His exclusive guest list includes Cassandra ‘Andi’ Brand (Janelle Monáe), the former business partner of Miles; Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), a leading scientist and a colleague of Miles; Duke Young (Dave Bautista), a YouTube activist for men's rights, and his assistant Whiskey (Madelyn Cline); an ambitious governor from Connecticut with grander ambitions of the Senate, Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn); an influencer who is constantly on the verge of finally being canceled, Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and her long-suffering assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick). Oh, and Benoit Blanc himself has also ended up with an invite, for reasons that will soon become very apparent.

Just like its predecessor, Glass Onion is a smash hit with critics, currently sitting at 92% positive with Rotten Tomatoes. To prepare yourself for Glass Onion, you can see Knives Out streaming on Netflix now, and you can check out the trailer for Glass Onion below.