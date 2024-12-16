If there's a hole in the donut, then it's the fact that the Knives Out series has been locked onto streaming platforms. At least, that's the view of star Daniel Craig, who has opened up about his feelings on the Knives Out franchise’s transition from theaters to streaming, expressing a sense of loss over the reduced theatrical presence for the wildly successful films. Speaking to Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story co-star Josh O’Connor for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Craig reflected on how much he values the communal movie going experience and lamented that the franchise no longer gets the full theatrical spotlight it enjoyed with the first film.

"The first one was such a surprise, and it was a fully released film. It made lots of money and things. And, listen, I’m not knocking where it’s gone to and where it is. But it saddens me that there isn’t more of a theatrical moment for these movies. These movies seem to have a cross-generational appeal. And the idea that families go and see that movie just fills me with massive joy. It’s not just a niche movie we’re doing here — it’s for everybody. And the fact is, to have a collective experience in the cinema, blah, blah, blah. I know everybody says this, but it’s the truth."

Why Aren't the 'Knives Out' Movies in Theaters?

Image via Rian Johnson/Twitter

While Knives Out began as a theatrical sensation, earning over $300 million at the global box office in 2019, its sequels, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story, were acquired by Netflix in a massive deal that locked the franchise into a streaming-first strategy and, though Glass Onion received a limited theatrical release for one week in 2022, Craig noted that the shift away from full theatrical runs has changed the way the films are experienced. Craig said he was happy that fans were able to watch the movies from the comfort of their own homes but stressed that nothing felt better than watching a movie with an audience.

"I’m glad people see it in their homes. I’m glad people watch it together in their homes and have fun doing it. That’s absolutely great. But there’s nothing quite like going to the cinema. Laughing in a cinema is the best thing in the world."

Here's hoping Netflix relents somewhat and we get to see Benoit Blanc on the big screen again soon. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.

