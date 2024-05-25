The Big Picture The title of Rian Johnson's new Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, hints at a religious theme and a serious case.

The U2 song in the title portrays a crisis of faith, suggesting religious motivations behind a potential murder.

Johnson's previous films used classic songs to foreshadow plot details, indicating that the title's song choice may have a deeper meaning.

Fans of whodunnits everywhere, rejoice, for Rian Johnson has finally announced the title of his third Knives Out movie! Wake Up Dead Man is the next installment in detective Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) saga, promising his "most dangerous case yet." Ever-present on social media, Johnson took to Twitter to make his announcement, and fans immediately started working on what exactly this new title hints about Blanc's future. As usual in the franchise, the title is connected to a pop-rock song, this time a melancholic U2 song deeply rooted in religious themes. But what does it all mean?

What Is U2’s "Wake Up Dead Man" About?

During the 1990s, U2 had a crisis of faith. The Irish band became famous for its pop-rock sound in the 1980s, but, in the 1980s, they embarked on a different journey, experimenting with pop and electronic beats to achieve a more dancing sound. After their hit 1991 record Achtung Baby, they went on to release two other albums following this line, but neither achieved the critical and commercial success of Achtung Baby. "Wake Up Dead Man" is the final song in that era, closing 1997's Pop, and has nothing to do with what they wanted to make as a sound.

As Irish Catholics, U2 have always had religion as one of the central topics in their music. However, in "Wake Up Dead Man," they challenge this devotion. As if frustrated with the band's misadventures in their recent works and the overall state of the world in the late 1990s, the lyrics express loneliness as they beg Jesus for help in a troubled world despite his past anger at God for letting his children suffer. In this context, the "dead man" he asks to wake up is Jesus himself, who, in the Bible, wakes up after being dead, and whose second coming is still prophesied. Starting simply, with just Bono's singing and The Edge on guitar, gradually, the song gradually evolves into something more melodic, contrary to everything the band tried to make up until then in that decade.

"Wake Up Dead Man" is actually one of U2's darkest songs, for the first time expressing frustration towards faith instead of the usual optimism. It's also the first time one of the band's songs included profanity. After Pop, U2 would only come back in 2001 with All That You Can't Leave Behind, ushering in an age in their larger-than-life career.

Rian Johnson Has Drawn on Pop-Rock Songs for His Previous 'Knives Out' Movies

Close

This isn't the first time Rian Johnson has used classic songs to hint at the plot of one of his movies. In fact, the very first movie already draws on Radiohead's "Knives Out," from their album Amnesiac, to hint at how the Thrombey family cannibalized itself for the spoils of their kind-hearted patriarch Harlan Thrombey's (Christopher Plummer) literary empire before he even died.

The lyrics sing about someone who died and is being prepared as the main course of a bloody banquet, but this news is told with a lot of contempt. They also mention a lot of fighting in an almost cannibalistic way, so "knives out" references cutting the dead person's pieces, not just the infighting. Some lines even feel like they could have been screamed by the Thrombeys at one another, like: "If you'd been a dog they would've drowned you at birth." The chorus lines also mention the idea of having someone die so those around can all bask in their remains: "So knives out. Cook him up. Squash his head. Put him in the pot."

Related Rian Johnson Talks 'Poker Face,' the Insane Guest Cast, and 'Columbo' Inspiration Johnson also discusses his desire to continue the series, and which 'Knives Out' cast member he'd love to get in an episode.

For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Johnson uses a classic from The Beatles that is pretty straightforward in its metaphors. "Glass Onion" can be found on the famous White Album, and the lyrics are a jab at people who try to crack the meaning behind all the band's songs, even though some of them aren't really supposed to mean anything - they are like a glass onion, you can stare through all the layers, but there is nothing to be seen. They even mention directly other Beatles songs that people have tried to crack, like "I Am The Walrus," "Lady Madonna," "Fixing a Hole," and "The Fool On The Hill."

Regarding the movie, the lyrics work as a way of making fun of the idea of corporate saviors like the villain Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and how they are actually fools who we can all see through - again, like a glass onion. In the movie, Miles steals his greatest idea from his friends, and builds a whole tech empire around this. Even if some of these friends are on board his company and have their reputations on the line, they are all actually alone, since they would all easily throw one another under the bus to protect themselves, as sung in the song: "I told you about the fool on the hill. I tell you, man, he's living there still.

What Does "Wake up Dead Man" Mean for the New Movie?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Along with the title, Rian Johnson also revealed the first teaser for Wake Up Dead Man, in which a black coffin spins away and makes room for the title itself. The font itself is not so stylized as in the previous movies, this time being more traditional, almost gothic. If the U2 song is anything to go by, religion will seemingly play a central role this time. The lyrics in the song do imply notes of anger at someone, and religious reasons have been used to justify many murders in the past, well, millennia, and are still used. The black coffin in the trailer could reference someone whose death is bound to impact a religious community, and this is why Benoit Blanc has to solve it, to save the faith of this community.

Or it could mean something else entirely, like someone actually coming back from the dead, which perfectly fits the eccentricity levels of the Knives Out movies. Someone waking about after dying - or having been killed? - speaks of the second coming of Jesus, and, in modern times, it has to be investigated. Then, the lyrics could explain the reasons that led someone to kill such a figure in the first place. Someone in a crisis of faith, angry at them or the world, perhaps. Or someone who takes these matters so seriously, that they can't help but try to "accelerate" the process by killing someone they thought could be the savior.

The only thing that may be ruled out already is the possibility of actual supernatural connotations. As mystical as "Wake Up Dead Man" may be, the Knives Out movies have always been grounded in facts and evidence, and used human flaws as the driver for their plots. A faith-based supernatural element may even be there at the start, but, in this case, it will probably be debunked as Benoit Blanc gets closer to solving the case. Perhaps as the first cast members are announced, more clues can surface as names are attached to characters and more concrete plot points emerge.

Knives Out is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

WATCH ON Amazon