The Big Picture Rian Johnson announces the third Benoit Blanc film titled Wake Up Dead Man.

The movie promises to be his "most dangerous case yet," set for a 2025 release on Netflix.

Johnson's passion for whodunnits and previous star-studded cast hint at another suspenseful mystery.

Benoit Blanc is on his way back to solve a new mystery as Rian Johnson has announced the third film in his now-franchise will be titled, Wake Up Dead Man. The filmmaker took to his X account today to share the great news with fans who have been waiting for more crime capers and quips to come from the world first started in 2019’s Knives Out. Although he didn’t release any plot details, Johnson called on his followers to act as their own Benoit Blanc and begin to put the puzzle pieces together. Our first clue is that the project’s title is a U2 song which appeared on the band’s 1997 album, Pop. The status also teases his love for “everything about whodunnits,” praising the works of Agatha Christie and John Dickson Carr - two of the greatest mystery writers in history.

Johnson’s full post reads:

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies… We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

Included in the title announcement is a short message from Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc that recaps the last two films - Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The detective teases that this will be his “most dangerous case yet” before a coffin can be seen spiraling into the background. The movie sets its release window for 2025 and reveals that it will also be dropping on Netflix.

What Can We Expect From Rian Johnson’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man’?

Although the teaser was short and his X caption wasn’t necessarily overflowing with information, it sounds like this caper will put Craig’s Benoit Blanc up against some very dangerous and loaded odds. No other cast members were announced to be joining the mystery’s call sheet but in the past, Johnson has signed on names like Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monaé, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and more, so we can expect another killer line up for the next movie. The previous two titles did a terrific job of keeping audiences guessing (and laughing) until the very final moments when Benoit Blanc flawlessly uncovered the truth.

While you wait for more information about Wake Up Dead Man, you can check out the teaser announcement above, and catch up on the last caper as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix.