Chris Evans and Ana de Armas on ‘Knives Out’ and the Surprisingly Funny Script

With writer-director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas for an exclusive interview. As most of you know, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of Evans, Jaime Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Don Johnson. Ana de Armas also stars as Harlan Thrombey’s in-home nurse. For more on the film, read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

As you’ve heard me say many times, Knives Out is one of my favorite films of 2019 and I strongly recommend seeing the movie in a crowded theater. It’s one of those rare films where there is no weak link. Everything from the performances, to the script, to the music, is pitch perfect and you’ll leave the theater raving about the film to your friends. Trust me, you should see Knives Out as soon as possible to avoid finding out the twists and turns.

During my interview with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, they talked about what it was like reading the script for the first time, if they realized how funny the finished film would be while they were making it, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas:

Did Chris Evans work on the film for Dunkin gift cards?

What was their reaction reading the script for the first time?

Did they know how funny it was?

The take in the car with a bad case of the giggles.