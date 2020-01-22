‘Knives Out’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features Revealed

From a sweater-clad Chris Evans telling everyone to eat shit to Jamie Lee Curtis‘ withering deadpans and Daniel Craig‘s deliciously over-the-top accent as the dapper P.I. Benoit Blanc, there’s not much not to love about Rian Johnson‘s murder-mystery Knives Out. And fortunately for all of us, the wait for the home video release is almost over, which means you can watch Craig knock that donut hole speech out of the effing park as many times as you want.

Lionsgate has announced that Knives Out will arrive on Digital on February 7, followed by a physical release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 25, and unlike some other disappointing home video releases I know (yes, that’s extreme shade at the utterly lacking Uncut Gems release,) Knives Out has a healthy amount of bonus features, including not one but two commentaries.

The special features for Knives Out include an audio commentary with Johnson, Director of Photography Steve Yedlin, and Johnson’s go-to guy Noah Segan, aka Trooper Wagner, aka Stomeroni Starck. Additionally, it will include the in-theater commentary Johnson recorded and released during the theatrical run. There will also be two deleted scenes with optional commentary from Johnson, an eight-part documentary titled “Making a Murder,” a cast Q&A, and some ads and featurettes. Check down the full breakdown of the details below.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Rian Johnson, Director of Photography Steve Yedlin, and Actor Noah Segan

In-Theatre Commentary by Rian Johnson

Deleted Scene: “Bicycling Accident” (with Optional Audio Commentary by Rian Johnson)

Deleted Scene: “Don’t Do Anything Rash” (with Optional Audio Commentary by Rian Johnson)

“Making a Murder” Eight-Part Documentary

“Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect Murder” Featurette

Writer-Director and Cast Q&A

Marketing Gallery

“Meet the Thrombeys” Viral Ads

The Knives Out 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.

Johnson's whodunnit scooped up Golden Globe nominations for Craig and Ana De Armas, as well as a Best Picture, Musical or Comedy nod and a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards, and the Feb 7 digital release comes just in time for any last-minute screenings before the Oscars air live on Feb 9.