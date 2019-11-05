L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘Knives Out’ with Rian Johnson Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out? Do you like seeing movies before they’re released in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, November 12th? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On November 12th at 7pm PT at ArcLight Sherman Oaks, Collider is partnering up with Lionsgate and ArcLight Cinemas for an early screening of Knives Out and after the movie ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Rian Johnson.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Knives Out.” Since demand for this one will be extremely high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that get to attend the screening. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Saturday, November 9th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is at ArcLight Sherman Oaks on Tuesday, November 12th.

As most of you know, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of Jaime Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Katherine Langford. Ana De Armas also stars as Harlan Thrombey’s in home nurse.

Knives Out is one of my favorite films of 2019 and I’m incredible excited to host this screening next week. Hope to see you there. For more on the film, read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

Here is the official synopsis for Knives Out: