Watch: ‘Knives Out: Get Your Cut’ Continues with Harlan Thrombey’s Will Reading

Yesterday, we reported on the Knives Out: Get Your Cut sweepstakes, and the game continues today. For those unfamiliar with Rian Johnson’s new movie, Knives Out, the film follows the mysterious death of author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and his family bickering over his will while renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) tries to get to the bottom of what happened. Today the alternate reality game continues. Don’t worry about spoilers. The alternate reality game won’t spoil anything that happens in the movie, so you can enjoy both the game and the film without worrying about learning the finer plot points. Rules, clues and prizes can be found at GetYourCut.com .

In today’s clue, we have a video of Harlan’s will reading where he explains why he’s giving away part of his fortune to his fans. The clue is hidden in the video and you’ll want to search his shelves to find out what the cut of the fortune means to a millionaire. Once you’ve got the answer, head to GetYourCut.com and enter it for your chance to win part of the fortune. Additionally, the newly announced “Fortune” prize for the day is free service from Will & Trust to twenty-five (25) people who sign up for the Get Your Cut program.

Knives Out opens November 27th.