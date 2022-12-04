Oftentimes, movies trying to be “relevant” just make you want to crawl under your seat out of second-hand embarrassment rather than be excited about reminders of the modern world. It takes so long to get movies made, not to mention that so many of them are overseen by wealthy executives out of touch with the modern world, that many films end up feeling hopelessly out of date rather than strikingly current in their attempts to speak to the world of today. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, much like its predecessor Knives Out, is a welcome departure from this norm. Rian Johnson’s latest directorial effort occupies a world distinctly recognizable as our own, while its recurring nods toward elements rooted in the modern world are entertaining, not embarrassing.

It’s like a magic trick, though you don’t have to be a sleuth as good as Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to recognize how these comedic mysteries have been able to so consistently nail relevant satire when so many other Hollywood movies come up short in this department.



Part of how those Knives Out movies work as well as they do is by making sure their gags aren’t just based on name-dropping recognizable modern entities or people. Something like The Internship, for instance, went in the other horrible direction by hinging so many of its jokes and story details about navigating the “modern” workplace around just name-dropping Google. Rather than being an organic incorporation of new details that people have to use in their everyday lives, The Internship’s screenplay just turned into a belabored Google commercial. Needless to say, Glass Onion exhibits significantly more wit and cleverness than The Internship.

By contrast, Glass Onion, much like Knives Out, creates pastiches of the real world that can function as entertaining even if you’ve never heard of the material that inspired these elements. Duke (Dave Bautista) in Glass Onion, for instance, is a clear riff on the likes of Joe Rogan, but it’s not necessary to know how Rogan is to get enjoyment out of Duke’s presence. The character’s most humorous lines, like a quiet reaffirmation that there were “zero rhinos” in the pills he sold online would be amusing in any context. With this character alone, Glass Onion exemplifies how the Knives Out franchise is able to have its cake and eat it too simply by making sure that gags rooted in relevant material are funny on multiple levels.



This is also apparent in the Knives Out character of Joni Thrombey (Toni Collette), a character whose resemblance to Gwyneth Paltrow and her company Goop is made apparent by Joni running her own company called Flam (pronounced Flem). Within the character of Joni, there’s some really sharp satire of liberal-leaning white women using their money and influence to create the most ridiculous endeavors rather than actually helping people, but that’s not all the character stands for. Watching Toni Collette say the word “flem” with such pride, without realizing the true idiocy of naming an actual company that word, will be eternally hysterical. Goop will come and go, but that gag will always be funny. Once again, the Knives Out franchise proves it mettle at being relevant in the sphere of modern sociopolitical matters, but also in being just funny in the moment.

The Deeper Meaning Behind These Modern References



As the characters of Duke and Joni make clear, the Knives Out movies often use caricatures of relevant modern figures to make larger points about frustrating aspects of society. This is another way the decidedly modern aspects of both these movies work so well and especially why the Knives Out franchise is so much better at navigating “relevant” material than many other Hollywood movies. Think of something like Sex Tape, for instance, which tried to wring bawdy gags out of the then-novel concept of there being a digital cloud you could upload files into. Characters kept talking about “the cloud” ad nauseum, but it was never for especially funny standalone gags, let alone to offer some interesting insight into how technology creeps its way into everyday existence.

Similarly, we’ve had a wave of movies in the last two years that have attempted to be the definitive films about COVID-19, namely hastily assembled genre fare like Songbird. Once again, though, these productions often just name-dropped recognizable phrases like “quarantine” or “second wave” without lending any unique perceptions of interpretations of how humanity was responding to the global pandemic. By contrast, the Knives Out films are so good at actually having something to say with the way they reference super relevant material. Namely, both movies are all about criticizing the upper crust while, in the case of Glass Onion, also exploring how corrupt people stay at the very top of the societal ladder.

Rather than just dropping references to Zoom calls and being done with it, Glass Onion sets its mystery yarn in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to illustrate how often people are only looking out for themselves, a survival technique that allows corrupt folks like Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to flourish. In other words, Rian Johnson doesn’t just want to reference relevant problems in society, he wants to explore how they fester. This and other deeper meanings behind the relevant references in Glass Onion and Knives Out make their connections to the modern world so rich and compelling rather than grating.

A Murder Mystery for Modern Times



Even the genre that the Knives Out movies occupy makes its tendency to reference relevant material extra exciting and interesting. This pair of Benoit Blanc adventures are in the murder mystery space, a domain largely associated with period-era settings. The influential works of authors like Agatha Christie weren’t set in far off eras of the past when they were first published. However, decades of adaptations of stories like Murder on the Orient Express that maintain the early 20th-century backdrop of when the books were initially released have inevitably meant that the murder mystery has become associated with period pieces. Further entries in the cinematic version of this genre, like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, have further cemented the period-era default of such yarns while modern pastiches of the genre like See How They Run have also kept up this trend.

By contrast, the Knives Out movies, while far from the first murder mystery movies to embrace a modern setting, have really leaned into qualities that make it unmistakable that Benoit Blanc exists in a world defined by Twitter, trolling, rich white men who think “PC culture” is the worst scourge on the planet. In leaning into references and pastiches of the modern world, Knives Out and Glass Onion solidify their own unique aesthetic and personalities compared to the movies and novels that inspired them. Rather than rehashing the backdrops and social commentary of those earlier works, these features revel in the here-and-now to make something exciting and fresh.

Trying to make movies that are rooted in the modern world has always been a challenge for filmmakers, and it’s doubtful that all the obstacles that go with making such films will suddenly vanish in the years to come. But at least Knives Out and Glass Onion provide two outstanding blueprints for how motion pictures can confront material that feels deeply and unfortunately relevant without sacrificing entertainment in the process.