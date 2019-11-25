Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell Talk ‘Knives Out’ and Instagram

0

–

With writer-director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell for an exclusive interview. As most of you know, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of Jaime Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, and Don Johnson. Ana De Armas also stars as Harlan Thrombey’s in-home nurse. For more on the film, read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

As you’ve heard me say many times, Knives Out is one of my favorite films of 2019 and I strongly recommend seeing the movie in a crowded theater. It’s one of those rare films where there is no weak link. Everything from the performances, to the script, to the music, is pitch perfect and you’ll leave the theater raving about the film to your friends. Trust me, you should see Knives Out as soon as possible to avoid finding out the twists and turns.

During my interview with Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, they talked about what it was like reading the script for the first time, why they each wanted to be part of the project, and how much they debate what they’re going to post on Instagram.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis.