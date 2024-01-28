The Big Picture In the film Knives Out, the culprit's identity is well-hidden until the very end, unless you look at the suspects' cell phones.

Apple does not allow their iPhones to be used by the antagonists in movies or TV because they don't want their product shown in a negative light.

In the sequel film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson successfully circumvents Apple's rule by giving characters non-Apple phones, like Samsung and Google devices.

Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed twist on the classic whodunit starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Ana de Armas among many others, successfully keeps the audiences on their toes due to the creative and unexpected twists throughout the film. Everyone is a suspect as the film shifts genres from a dark comedy whodunit to a tense thriller and back again. The culprit’s identity is well-hidden and mystifying until the very end… unless you look at the suspect’s cell phones.

'Knives Out's Bad Guy Can't Use an iPhone

During an episode of Vanity Fair’s “Notes on a Scene,” the writer/director revealed a key element to solving a murder mystery in the 21st century. Referring to a frame from Knives Out featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, iPhone in hand, Johnson reveals, “Bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.” Johnson is hesitant to reveal the insider information at first mentioning “I don’t know if I should say this or not…” but laughs it off, “...forget it, I’ll say it. It's very interesting.” Interesting indeed. Apple allows their iconic phones to be in movies, but they are not allowed to be used by the antagonists of movies or TV.

This odd ruling is because Apple doesn’t want its product shown in any negative capacity as it could potentially reflect the company in a negative light. While not all Thrombeys are featured with iPhones, if you pay attention, it won’t take long to root out the wolf in sheep’s clothing. So (spoiler warning if you, for some unimaginable reason, have yet to watch Knives Out) apologies, Ransom (Evans)… you may be a spoiled little brat with a cool car and cable-knit sweater, but not even grandaddy’s money can buy you an iPhone.

While it is ultimately revealed that Ransom is responsible for Harlan’s (Christopher Plummer) demise, through the course of Knives Out we learn some unsavory factoids about the rest of the Thrombeys. And while the other family members may not have blood on their hands, they are arguably just as rotten and corrupt as he is. Though Harlan seemed fairly pure of heart, his offspring grew jaded from his success and wealth. The Thrombeys are racist towards Harlan’s nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas), self-centered, and narcissistic, each with a dark secret. And they’re all itching for the biggest piece of Harlan’s inheritance pie. By Apple’s logic, it seems all the Thrombeys deserved Androids. Not even so much as an Apple Watch or even the prehistoric iPod Shuffle.

Apple's Rule Impacted 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Following the success of Knives Out, Johnson began working on a sequel film. There was only one problem: he’d already outed himself during the Vanity Fair interview remarking, “It’s gonna screw me on the next mystery movie that I write.” But Johnson didn’t let that stop him from cooking up another twisty whodunit with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Featuring another talented ensemble in Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista playing equally stuck-up characters, Glass Onion is anchored once again by Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, this time with the aid of Janelle Monae’s character, Andi. Johnson skirts around Apple’s playbook by simply not giving any character an iPhone.

Dave Bautista’s character, Duke, uses a Galaxy Fold and has constant Google alerts pinging the phone. Other phones include a Samsung Android Flip and Galaxy S in order to really circumvent Apple's rules. The plan works great, but Johnson does find a way to poke fun at Apple’s rule later in the film. Now would be the time to turn away if you’ve yet to see Glass Onion or if you’re an Apple executive who doesn’t appreciate loopholes. The host of the rich tech moguls in Glass Onion, Elon Musk-caricature, Miles Bron (Edward Norton), turns out to be the killer and the owner of at least one iPad. When Blanc shows up on Bron’s island for the murder mystery party, he inquires about a prize. Bron, confused as to why Blanc is even there to begin with, asks what he was expecting to win, to which Blanc mentions an iPad. Shortly after, Blanc gets an iPad, tossed to him offscreen by Bron.

This clever breaching of Apple’s no-bad-guy rule is likely very intentional and makes for another one of the many Easter eggs across both movies. Apple’s secret has been out for a couple of years now, and it hasn’t seemed to impact or impede any major plot points of blockbuster films as yet. But Knives Out 3 is in development, so perhaps Johnson will find another way to toy with the ruling and subvert our expectations once again.

