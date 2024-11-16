Knives Out is one of the most clever movies to come out in recent memory, but that doesn't mean all of its characters are Mensa members. The Thrombey family, led by patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), all tend to have an inflated sense of their own intelligence– a common side effect of extreme wealth. For some, their lack of worldliness was only outdone by their lack of self-awareness.

After Harlan's passing, the Thrombey family's echo chamber of validation was infiltrated by notorious detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who enlists the help of Harlan's underestimated nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas). What ensued was a twisty, and at times hilarious, game of psychological warfare where the characters took turns plotting crimes, solving murders, thwarting plans, and manipulating each other, all to various degrees of success. So, who among them is the sharpest knife in the drawer? Here are the characters of Knives Out ranked by intelligence, from the dullest to the most cutting.

10 Joni Thrombey

Portrayed by Toni Collette

Image via Lionsgate

Harlan's daughter-in-law Joni Thrombey (Toni Collette) instantly appears ditzy, and she does nothing to dispel the notion once she opens her mouth. The widow of Harlan's late son Neil, Joni considers herself to be part of the Thrombey family despite the others' thinly veiled dismissiveness toward her. If it weren't for her daughter Meg's (Katherine Langford) biological connection, Joni would likely be as dead to the family as her husband.

Joni tries to play dumb(er) when she's caught taking money from Harlan for Meg's college tuition despite the payments being sent automatically from his account. Convincing anyone that she wasn't the sharpest knife in Knives Out's drawer should have been easy enough, except her extravagant lifestyle gave away that she was pocketing the money for herself. No one bought that your lifestyle brand was successful, Joni. She'll likely never read this, though she might see a tweet about it.

9 Walt Thrombey

Portrayed by Michael Shannon

Image via Lionsgate

Of all the characters in Knives Out, Walt Thrombey (Michael Shannon) is perhaps the most lacking in agency. Though he ostensibly runs Harlan's publishing company, all that really means, as his sister Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis) puts it, "Dad hands him a book twice a year and Walt publishes it." Any attempts Walt makes to push back against his family's lack of respect tends to come off as petulant rather than empowered.

Even his attempts to join the family's secondary business of manipulation fall flat. When he tries to pressure Marta to return the inheritance with a thinly veiled threat about her mother's immigrant status, he unwittingly gives her even more reason to keep it. When she counters that the family's ability to hire top lawyers has now fallen to her, Marta shuts the door on him seemingly before Walt can compute what has happened. In retrospect, Walt could have been eliminated as a suspect in Harlan's murder simply due to lacking the wits and creativity to pull it off.

8 Richard Drysdale

Portrayed by Don Johnson

Image via Lionsgate

In a sea of formidable, proactive characters, Harlan's son-in-law Richard Drysdale (Don Johnson) is just kind of... there. His wife, Linda, clearly wears the pants in their relationship, which is perhaps why Richard took a mistress who wouldn't make him feel so emasculated. A wealthy man having an extramarital affair is nothing surprising, but how incompetant must someone be at deceit to be caught and photographed by their father-in-law?

Incompetant enough to go into an interview with a detective completely unprepared to give an alibi. After claiming he had no notable conversation with Harlan before his birthday party, Blanc informs him that a caterer had overheard their argument in Harlan's study. Richard's panic reads all over his face as he bumbles to give transparently fake context for the argument. If Richard had been the one to commit the murder, the movie would have been 10 minutes long.

7 Lieutenant Elliott

Portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield

Image via Lionsgate

Lieutenant Elliott (LaKeith Stanfield) holds the distinction of being the most grounded character in Knives Out. Surrounded by the turbulent Thrombeys, Elliott cuts through the noise to maintain a professional presence during the investigation. He's logical, methodical, and offers a calming presence in the midst of the Thrombeys' chaotic personalities and Blanc's eccentricity.

However, while Lieutenant Elliott is likely a competent detective in cases without Agatha Christie-worthy twists, the murder of Harlan Thrombey was over his head. Convinced from the beginning that the case was an open-and-shut suicide, had it not been for Ransom's (Chris Evans) ultimate self-sabotage in hiring Benoit Blanc, Elliott would likely have allowed him to get away with his crime. His dependence on logic without creativity or adaptability paints him as intelligent and reliable, but not exceptional.

6 Meg Thrombey

Portrayed by Katherine Langford

Image via Lionsgate

In a family blinded by wealth and status, Meg Thrombey manages to be an independent thinker. Breaking through the indoctrination of one's family upbringing takes a certain mental strength, and Harlan's granddaughter's liberal ideology separates her from her relatives whose politics tend to gravitate toward whatever is most self-serving.

While Meg shows a level of empathy unseen by the rest of the Thrombeys, she has still inherited their capacity for manipulation. She has the closest relationship with Marta and doesn't treat her with the condescension exhibited by her relatives, but that doesn't stop her from caving to her family's wishes to try to sway Marta to return Harlan's inheritance. Though the inner conflict reads on her face, Meg successfully convinces Marta that they're having a private conversation and her request is merely out of fear of losing her college tuition. But even while weaponizing it, Meg displays a level of emotional intelligence that evades the rest of her family.

5 Linda Drysdale

Portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis

Image via Lionsgate

Harlan's oldest child is certainly the most formidable. Sharing her father's entrepreneurial spirit, Linda Drysdale takes pride in founding her own business (though she tends to gloss over how being the daughter of a famous author undoubtedly gave her a leg up). Despite her self-concept as an independent businesswoman, however, Linda feels an unyielding entitlement to her father's fortune, betraying her claims of self-sufficiency.

Nonetheless, Linda is clearly the most worldly and observant of Harlan's children. She not only was the only one to read Benoit Blanc's profile in The New Yorker, she's the only one who even questioned his presence during the interrogation. She seems to be the child that most earned Harlan's respect, as she's the only one who received any parting gift from her late father– a letter written in invisible ink informing her of her husband's affair, which only she would be clever enough to read.

4 Marta Cabrera

Portrayed by Ana de Armas

Image via Lionsgate

Though she is underestimated by most of the Thrombey family, Marta proves her understated intelligence as she comes into her own throughout the film. From the beginning, her sharp mind was only appreciated by Harlan, who respected Marta as a highly skilled nurse and the only person who could beat him at Go. When she erroneously believes that she gave Harlan a lethal dose of morphine, she keeps a cool head, both in trying to save his life, and then retaining and executing his complicated instructions to exonerate herself from his death. After Blanc enlists her help for the ensuing investigation, Marta slyly erases evidence of her involvement, surreptiously ruining the security tape and covering her footprints outside the house while feigning ignorance.

After she is announced as the sole benefactor of Harlan's fortune, her cleverness comes to the forefront as the Thrombey family turns their sights on her as the prime suspect in his death. She's shown to be quick on her feet, outwitting multiple members of the family. She swiftly neutralizes Walt when he tries to manipulate her to return the inheritance, and, by quickly fabricating that Fran had survived Ransom's attack, Marta is ultimately the one to secure his confession.

3 Ransom Drysdale

Portrayed by Chris Evans

Image via Lionsgate

Though he's easily the most terrible person in the Thrombey clan, Ransom is also smarter than most of his relatives. His plot to murder Harlan was highly intricate and well-planned, almost guaranteed to cover his tracks. Despite having no apparent medical degree, Ransom figured out the necessary doses of Harlan's medicine that were necessary to kill him and thought his plan through to the extent of stealing the life-saving antidote.

Where Ransom's intelligence truly shines is his adaptability once Harlan died in a way he hadn't planned. His idea to anonymously hire a detective skilled enough to see through the supposed suicide was strong in theory, though he made the fatal mistake of underestimating both Blanc and Marta. Ransom's most impressive moment is when he hears Marta's confession, which he knows is an exoneration. In a matter of seconds, Ransom improvises a new scheme to frame her, while manipulating her into believing that he was her only ally.

2 Benoit Blanc

Portrayed by Daniel Craig

Image via Lionsgate

Benoit Blanc didn't become famous for his detective prowess by accident. While the other detectives wanted to dismiss the case as a suicide, Blanc understood that his very presence, at the request of an anonymous client, proved otherwise. Throughout the investigation, Blanc doesn't confine the mystery to the tangible evidence, employing his instincts and emotional intelligence to discern that there was more to this death than meets the eye.

Ransom's attempted murder and Harlan's cover-up were so elaborate, only a singular mind like Blanc's could piece together the clues, motives, and red herrings. He saves his most impressive deduction for last, revealing that, not only did he instantly deduce Marta's presence for Harlan's death based on a drop of blood on her shoe, but he also intuited that she was not the one responsible.

1 Harlan Thrombey

Portrayed by Christopher Plummer

Image via Lionsgate

Leave it to a brilliant mystery writer to save his greatest masterpiece for his own death. Only the final day of Harlan's life is shown throughout the movie, so, beyond the savvy creativity required to become a successful author, the entirety of the insight into Harlan's intelligence comes from his response to imminent death.

When Marta thinks she switched Harlan's medication and declares that he has only ten minutes to live, Harlan keeps the coolest of heads while springing into action. Somehow, on the spot, Harlan not only crafts an intricate plan to exonerate Marta, but he composes a script to tell the detectives that prevents her from technically lying. It's the work of a creative genius playing 3D chess. His only misstep was preventing Marta from calling an ambulance.

NEXT: 10 Great Mystery Movies Like 'Knives Out'