Rian Johnson Breaks Down ‘Knives Out’ in 55-Minute Q&A

0

–

As I’ve said again and again, Knives Out is one of my favorite films of 2019 and I strongly recommend seeing the movie in a crowded theater. It’s one of those rare films where there is no weak link. Everything from the performances, to the script, to the music, is pitch perfect and you’ll leave the theater raving about the film to your friends.

Shortly before Knives Out opened in theaters, Collider, Lionsgate and ArcLight Cinemas hosted an early screening of the film to a packed audience in Los Angeles. After the screening ended, writer-director Rian Johnson sat down with me for an extended Q&A that ran almost an hour.

During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about putting the film together, whether he wrote the script with actors in mind, how he assembled the incredible cast, whether or not he had multiple ideas for the ending, what he learned from early screenings, where you can find Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s trademark cameo, easter eggs, his longtime partnership with cinematographer Steve Yedlin, why they didn’t shoot on film, deleted scenes, sequel ideas, and so much more.

Trust me, if you want to learn how Knives Out was made, you definitely want to watch this Q&A.

As most of you know, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of Jaime Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Don Johnson. Ana De Armas also stars as Harlan Thrombey’s in-home nurse. For more on the film, read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

Check out what Rian Johnson had to say in the player above and below is the full list of what we talked about.

Rian Johnson: