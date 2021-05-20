Adding to the already packed Knives Out 2 cast, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Kate Hudson is the latest actor to join Rian Johnson’s sequel.

Already, Knives Out 2 has cast Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathyrn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. with Daniel Craig also returning as detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson will once again be writing and directing.

Two sequels to Knives Out are in the works after Netflix won the rights for the franchise in a $469 million deal. While it is known that this first sequel will be filmed in Greece and that Craig is the only returning cast member, little else is known about Knives Out 2 so far.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: Leslie Odom Jr. Joins 'Knives Out 2' and Quite Frankly We Cannot Wait For It

Hudson most recently starred in Music, the heavily criticized film debut from Sia, which earned Hudson a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Music was Hudson’s first film since 2017’s Marshall, but in addition to Knives Out 2, Hudson has several other films coming soon.

Hudson has already wrapped the Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, the latest film from A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night director Ana Lily Aminpour, which also stars Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein. Hudson has also wrapped the ensemble comedy Shriver, which stars M. Emmet Walsh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zach Braff, and former Knives Out castmates Michael Shannon and Don Johnson.

While it’s unclear when we can expect Knives Out 2 to come to Netflix, filming is set to start next month in Greece. As for further casting announcements, it seems like they’ll never end when it comes to this anticipated sequel.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: 'Burning' Star Jeon Jong-seo Eyed to Join Kate Hudson in Ana Lily Amirpour's 'Blood Moon'

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn Teases Shocking Character Deaths and "the Coolest Action Sequence I've Ever Shot" Nobody is safe.

Read Next