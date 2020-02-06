A ‘Knives Out’ Sequel is Officially Happening

Knives Out, the critically acclaimed comedy murder mystery from director Rian Johnson, is officially getting a sequel, which is such good news that we should all just take the rest of the week off and meet back here Monday morning.

During the studio’s quarterly earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that a follow-up to the hit movie has been given the green light, which means we will soon be hip-deep in another whodunnit starring gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. Well, relatively soon, anyway. Daniel Craig played Blanc, leading an all-star ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon.

Knives Out is on its way to a worldwide gross of $300 million, and has nabbed several award nominations, including three Golden Globe nods for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor and Actress for Craig and de Armas. The film has also picked up Academy Award, BAFTA, WGA and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay. It makes complete sense that Lionsgate would be keen to do a follow-up, particularly considering Johnson has indicated that he would be willing to do an entire series of Benoit Blanc mysteries and already has an idea for a follow-up film.

I would personally like to pitch him the title Knives Out 2: Knives Further Out, or perhaps just Spears Out for simplicity’s sake. For more on Knives Out and a potential Benoit Blanc cinematic universe, check out our interview with Johnson in which he shares some of his sequel ideas and watch an extended Q&A with the director and composer.