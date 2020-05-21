‘Knives Out’ to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime This June

When exactly will the crowd-pleasing whodunnit Knives Out be available to stream for the folks at home? Well, that mystery has already been solved and it was a pretty easy one that didn’t necessitate car chases, explosions, incredible and unplaceable accents, or any of the other twists and turns in the hard-boiled sleuth story. Fans and newcomers to the awards-worthy flick alike will only have a few weeks to wait before the movie arrives exclusively on Amazon.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our MasterWork series installment with filmmaker Rian Johnson, read the film’s shooting script, and/or dig into the creative process behind the scenes with the team, who suggests there may yet be more mysteries to come, all while you wait for the movie’s streaming debut.

Written and directed by Johnson, and starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer, Knives Out arrives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12th, 2020.

If somehow you haven’t seen the Oscar-nominated film yet, here’s the synopsis: