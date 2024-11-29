As fans continue to anticipate the release of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, watch where it all began as the franchise's first film has found a new streaming home. 2019's Knives Out, starring James Bond star, Daniel Craig, will be entering Prime Video this December. This feature was a success upon release, and it spawned a lucrative Netflix deal following its box office performance.

The first Knives Out film featured the talents of not just Craig, but also Chris Evans (Red One), Ana de Armas (Ballerina), Jamie Lee Curtis (Freaky Friday), Michael Shannon (Amsterdam), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Toni Collete (Hereditary), and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why). For those who have yet to see this murder mystery movie, Benoit Blanc was called to investigate the murder of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and his family are deemed the suspects as each of them has a motive to kill this wealthy man.

Knives Out was a massive success upon its release, generating over $312 million at the global box office and receiving a Certified Fresh Critics Score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the film was nominated for "Best Original Screenplay" at the 2020 Academy Awards and the BAFTAS. Following its success, a sequel was released titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which received similar success.

What Do We Know About Knives Out 3?

Close

A third Knives Out film was first announced back in 2021, following a $450 million deal with Netflix. The name of the film's third installment is Wake Up Dead Man, with Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc. The film has a scheduled release for 2025, and its lead has advocated an extended theatrical run as Glass Onion was in theaters for a week and grossed $13 million worldwide.

While the plot continues to be shrouded in mystery, a brief plot synopsis was released that reads, "Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet." The film is set to feature the talents of Caliee Spaney (Civil War), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mila Kunis (Family Guy), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3).

Knives Out is currently available to stream on Tubi and is set to leave in 3 days. It will be available on Prime Video on December 11, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Watch on Tubi