Final ‘Knives Out’ Trailer Makes No Mystery of the Film’s Rave Reviews

0

Lionsgate has released the third and final trailer for Knives Out, the ensemble whodunit from writer/director Rian Johnson. While there’s not a ton of new footage to pore over, the new teaser does make one thing clear: The reviews are in, and you’re gonna’ have a freaking blast.

The new trailer was revealed via online sleuth-shenanigans from Rian Johnson, with castmembers Jaime Lee Curtis and Ana De Armas getting in on the tomfoolery. It was all very charming, much like everything Knives Out-related has been so far. The film stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of A+ scene-stealers like Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Katherine Langford.

Check out the final trailer below. Knives Out hits theaters on November 27. For more on the film, check out our full review and the second, much longer trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Knives Out: