Final ‘Knives Out’ Trailer Makes No Mystery of the Film’s Rave Reviews

Lionsgate has released the third and final trailer for Knives Out, the ensemble whodunit from writer/director Rian Johnson. While there’s not a ton of new footage to pore over, the new teaser does make one thing clear: The reviews are in, and you’re gonna’ have a freaking blast.
The new trailer was revealed via online sleuth-shenanigans from Rian Johnson, with castmembers Jaime Lee Curtis and Ana De Armas getting in on the tomfoolery. It was all very charming, much like everything Knives Out-related has been so far. The film stars Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield as a pair of detectives looking into the mysterious death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). High on the suspect list is Harlan’s entire family, made up of A+ scene-stealers like Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Katherine Langford.
Check out the final trailer below. Knives Out hits theaters on November 27. For more on the film, check out our full review and the second, much longer trailer.
Here is the official synopsis for Knives Out:
Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.