Wake up dead man, listen to your words (in the script), they'll tell you what to do. Words, we are sure, Daniel Craig has taken to heart as he dresses up real pretty to play the iconic detective Benoit Blanc for a third time in a new image for the Netflix movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third film in the Knives Out series, this one sees Craig on a new adventure after first assisting in the mysterious suicide of a reclusive writer in 2019's Knives Out, before heading to a luxurious island paradise with Edward Norton's billionaire tech genius who turned up dead. Hate it when that happens. The movies were star-studded affairs with huge names, Avengers, Oscar winners and more attached to the vast ensemble casts assembled by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Joining Craig this time around is a cabal of jobbing actors with moderate credits to their name, including the likes of Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church and Andrew Scott. This morning, Netflix has just released a new image for the film, which has us even more excited to see it.

Will 'Wake Up Dead Man' Get a Theatrical Release?

Image via Netflix

Well, the leading man sure hopes so. Glass Onion received a limited release, and managed to pull in about $15 million just from that one week release in very few cinemas, which shows that the demand for the film on the big screen is absolutely there. As a proponent of the cinematic experience, Craig was keen for Netflix to go a bit further this time, as he said last year.

"You know I do. Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is scheduled to be released by Netflix at some point later this year and, hopefully, we'll get to see it on the big screen for slightly longer than we got Glass Onion. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Benoit Blanc's fabulous adventures.