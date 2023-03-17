After being released on PVOD some weeks ago, director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, is all set for a physical home video release. The apocalyptic thriller, which had a moderately successful run at the box office, will be released 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on May 9 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The home video release will be accompanied by over 40 minutes of bonus features, including deleted scenes and featurettes.

Based on the book “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, Knock at the Cabin was released theatrically in February. The film ended up grossing $35 million domestically and a further $18 million from overseas markets, for a worldwide gross of $54 million against a reported budget of $20 million. This makes it Shyamalan’s lowest-grossing movie since 1998’s Wide Awake.

Starring Dave Bautista as the leader of a mysterious group of home invaders, Knock at the Cabin tells the story of a gay couple on vacation with their young daughter. The family’s holiday home is violently broken into by the unwelcome guests, who claim to have seen visions of the apocalypse, which they say can be prevented if the couple makes the impossible decision to sacrifice one of their own. In Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan marries elements of hostage thrillers with his favorite theme: faith.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: From 'Knock at the Cabin' to 'Fight Club': Movies That Wildly Changed the Book Endings

This is Shyamalan’s final film with Universal, the studio that partnered with him in the resurrection phase of his career. After being touted as the new Steven Spielberg in the early 2000s, Shyamalan’s career went off the rails with a series of critically ravaged releases. He bounced back with a slate of self-financed films distributed by Universal — The Visit, Split, Glass, Old, and Knock at the Cabin. He has now signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. that will begin with his next film, Trap, which is dated for an August 2024 release.

Knock at the Cabin also starred Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, Rupert Grint, and Kristen Cui in her feature film debut. The film will also be available on Universal’s in-house streaming service Peacock from March 24.

Here are more details about the bonus features for the physical media release:

Deleted Scenes

They Need Some Time

Going to Church

Enjoying the Sun

Leonard Explains

Chowblaster Infomercial - Enjoy an extended cut of the TV infomercial from the film that features an appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.

Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of Knock at the Cabin - Examine what drew M. Night Shyamalan to adapt this terrifying story, and how the relationships between characters were unlike any this ensemble cast had ever played before.

Tools of the Apocalypse - Explore the creation of some of the film’s most terrifying props and learn why they play such an important role in the story.

Drawing a Picture - See how M. Night Shyamalan envisions his shots in advance of ever turning on the camera, through his extensive use of storyboards.

Kristen Cui Shines a Light - Take a closer look at actress Kristen Cui’s dynamic performance as Wen in her film debut.

You can watch our interview with the filmmaker here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.