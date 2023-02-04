Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Knock at the Cabin.

No matter whether you like him or not, there is no one out there who makes movies quite like writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. His latest, Knock at the Cabin, is no exception. In addition to giving us the best performance from actor Dave Bautista to date, it also sees Shyamalan making rather significant alterations to its source material while still keeping much of its prevailing sense of dread. While Paul Tremblay’s The Cabin at the End of the World boasts the much better title, Shyamalan captures the spirit of the novel even as he takes it in his own direction. Though he follows much of the general narrative structure to start, it is in the many differences towards the end of Knock at the Cabin that the story becomes something distinct.

Though this may end up losing some of those who appreciated the ambiguity of the novel, the film also maintains some of that in its own conclusion even as the road it took to get there was a vastly different one. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to break down these many differences and spoil both stories completely. In the event that you haven’t seen the film or read the book, best bookmark this page and get on that now. Okay, let’s begin.

Wen Doesn’t Die

Where the novel culminates in the tragic accidental death of the young Wen, played in Knock at the Cabin by Kristen Cui, that doesn’t happen here. This softens the story somewhat as the source material spends an agonizing amount of time with her parents grappling with what they have done and the unimaginable loss they are now faced with. It wasn’t done on purpose, and was instead the result of a gun accidentally going off in a scuffle, though the outcome was still devastating to both of them. In the film, Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and Eric (Jonathan Groff) are confronted with the same choice of having to sacrifice one of themselves to supposedly save the world — though it is not impacted by the loss of their adopted daughter who died right in front of them. The film does have a similar scuffle that they get into with Leonard (Batista), though this merely ends with them gathered on the back porch as opposed to with Wen dead in the cabin. From there forward, there are even more differences Knock at the Cabin takes us through.

Leonard Dies By His Own Hand

Though the deaths of all his fellow believers came at the hands of another, that is not what happens to Leonard here. In the book, he had actually been killed by another member of his group who no longer wanted to continue on with the mission any longer. In the film, he tries one last time to convince Andrew and Eric to make the sacrifice he believes is necessary to save the world. While this is happening, the two parents make sure to send Wen away to hide so that she could be safe from any further threat and also not have to see any further violence that could happen. When Leonard believes that he is unsuccessful in his final plea to the two men, he proceeds to slit his own throat and dies on the back porch with the two of them watching. In the book, his death was far more gruesome and full of screaming. In Knock at the Cabin, it is almost peaceful even as we see the blood pool on his shirt as the camera zooms in closer and closer. This then leaves Eric and Andrew alone in the cabin as the world continues to collapse.

Eric Makes the Sacrifice

In the book, following the sudden death of Wen, neither of her parents end up sacrificing themselves. This is done out of defiance to everything and serves as a complete rejection of any such deity that would demand that they give more after they had already lost everything. In Knock at the Cabin, however, Eric actually does sacrifice himself. He had come close in the book, but Andrew had managed to talk him out of it. The two had then gone out into the world, ready to face whatever may be coming even if it means the end. In the film, the two have a similar discussion in the cabin. However, this one does end in Eric’s demise. Just before this occurred, he explained that Andrew had to be there for Wen, and we got a small glimpse of this future where the two were happy together even as he was gone. We don’t know if this is the truth or just his aspirations, though it is a farther look ahead than anything we get in the book. After Eric is gone, Andrew goes to find Wen. The two then find a vehicle and head out into the world beyond the cabin without complete certainty of what, if anything, they’ll even find there.

Andrew and Wen Are Left to Contemplate This Loss

Though some have argued that the film is explicit in saying that Eric dying did in fact save the world, there is still much that is left ambiguous in how the conclusion all plays out. After Andrew and Wen drive away together, they stumble upon a diner where they see on the news that all the catastrophes have supposedly stopped. This certainly leaves open the possibility that it worked, though there is still no guarantee they will ever get that his death wasn’t in vain and that all of this wouldn’t have happened anyway. When the duo return to their vehicle and the music they all had been listening to when beginning their trip only a short time ago starts to play, this cuts through any type of celebratory tone to remind us of the cost of all this. After sitting in silence, unable to say anything about the pain of what they each have been through, they then proceed to drive out into the world. It somewhat mirrors the novel, with the bond between two people emphasized amidst the immense suffering they've experienced, but with the added knowledge that the man they have loved may have given his life for nothing.

Knock at the Cabin is in theaters now.