Divisive filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's newest film, Knock at the Cabin, has gained two new stars in Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird. The duo joins the already announced Dave Bautista in the upcoming thriller that Shyamalan will write, produce, and direct. Knock at the Cabin is currently set for a February 3, 2023 release, but its plot is unknown at this time.

Amuka-Bird is no stranger to working with the director, having starred in last summer's Old, which was a modest success over a slim summer film season. In addition to being busy with this new project, Shyamalan is currently serving as the jury president of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which runs through February 20.

And Grint is no stranger to pursuing more adult material in his post-Harry Potter career, having starred in films like CBGB and Moonwalkers, as well as shows like Sick Note and Snatch. Knock at the Cabin will be his second project with Shyamalan, having also starred in Apple TV+'s Servant, for which Shyamalan serves as showrunner and occasional director. Character actress Amuka-Bird currently stars in HBO's sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 opposite Hugh Laurie, and is also set to appear in the upcoming films The Outfit, a crime drama, and Persuasion, which is based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name.

Hardly anything is known about Knock at the Cabin right now, except that it will be a horror mystery. Back in October of last year, Shyamalan released a nine-second teaser for the film via his official Twitter page that just featured the release date, which contains all mirrored numbers, and the sound of knocking. Fans are speculating that the film's release date has something to do with its central plot, though that fact remains unconfirmed. The plots of most of Shyamalan's films remain under wraps until the release date comes closer, so fans may be waiting in suspense to figure out what Knock at the Cabin is all about for a long while.

